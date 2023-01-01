Short-range wireless review
October 2023
Industrial Wireless
Over the last 25 years, short-range wireless connectivity technologies suchas Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and near-field communication (NFC) have revolutionised the world in which we live, enabling an enormous connected device ecosystem that is projected to reach an installed base of 48 billion devices in 2023.
In recent years, new connectivity technologies, such as ultra-wideband (UWB) have entered the market, promising to enable new use cases and experiences across a wide range of applications. These technologies have all undergone significant transformations since their inception, dramatically increasing performance, efficiency, reliability, security and scalability. They also bring additional feature enhancements that enable them to service certain targeted applications more effectively.
However continued innovation and growth in the connected device market is dependent upon the further evolution of short-range wireless connectivity technologies. The enormous diversity of consumer and IoT applications is such that a single technology is not able to meet the needs of every market. Meanwhile, future use cases will demand additional improvements from wireless technologies across almost all metrics. These include throughput, latency, robustness, reliability, power consumption, range, security, scalability, efficiency, size, cost, interoperability, flexibility, and deployment density. These enhancements will enable short-range wireless technologies to provide better performance in existing use cases, open new market opportunities, and lead to the development of innovative user experiences across multiple verticals.
To view the full report visit www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/wireless.pdf
For more information contact ABI Research, amanda@abiresearch.com, www.abiresearch.com
Optimising automated seed production
Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
A leading seed specialist in Germany uses state-of-the-art plant breeding methods to increase yields and improve the resistance of plants to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. This requires the seed to be propagated and processed under controlled climatic conditions to high quality standards. Turck's compact TBEN RFID interfaces for highly available systems meet the requirement for redundancy.
Read more...
New mobile handheld readers
Pepperl+Fuchs
Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces.
Read more...
Ensuring the uptime of your wireless network
RJ Connect
Industrial Wireless
Automated material handling (AMH) systems are expected to keep booming in the coming years, thanks to developing trends in e-commerce and smart factories.
Read more...
The argument for remote tank monitoring
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When considering the potential consequences of inadequate tank farm monitoring, images of disasters like the Buncefield fire probably spring to mind first. However, with the development of safety regulations and equipment, these catastrophic events are becoming far less common over time.
Read more...
Tech for your tanks
Industrial Wireless
JoJo Tanks has now launched a remote water monitoring smartphone application, JoJo Monitor.
Read more...
Water monitoring for rhino conservation
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
To rescue, rehabilitate and protect rhino populations, highly specialised conservation programmes have been set up in some of the biggest national parks in southern Africa. All need to manage the continuous supply of clean, filtered water and process waste water to run efficiently.
Read more...
Freedom to print everywhere with Cembre
ElectroMechanica
Industrial Wireless
ElectroMechanica, together with Cembre, recently introduced the latest industrial marking system, the MG4 Thermal Transfer Printer. This innovative solution allows printing in the office, on site, or directly on the machine.
Read more...
Condition monitoring solutions for diamond producer
SKF South Africa
Industrial Wireless
SKF's online condition monitoring solutions have improved plant efficiency for a leading global diamond producer in Botswana.
Read more...
Booyco Electronics shares collision avoidance insights in Australia
Industrial Wireless
Global mining majors are leading from the front in the application of proximity detection systems (PDS) in mine safety strategies, as was clearly demonstrated at the recent Collision Avoidance Forum in New South Wales, Australia.
Read more...