Short-range wireless review

October 2023 Industrial Wireless

Over the last 25 years, short-range wireless connectivity technologies suchas Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and near-field communication (NFC) have revolutionised the world in which we live, enabling an enormous connected device ecosystem that is projected to reach an installed base of 48 billion devices in 2023.

In recent years, new connectivity technologies, such as ultra-wideband (UWB) have entered the market, promising to enable new use cases and experiences across a wide range of applications. These technologies have all undergone significant transformations since their inception, dramatically increasing performance, efficiency, reliability, security and scalability. They also bring additional feature enhancements that enable them to service certain targeted applications more effectively.

However continued innovation and growth in the connected device market is dependent upon the further evolution of short-range wireless connectivity technologies. The enormous diversity of consumer and IoT applications is such that a single technology is not able to meet the needs of every market. Meanwhile, future use cases will demand additional improvements from wireless technologies across almost all metrics. These include throughput, latency, robustness, reliability, power consumption, range, security, scalability, efficiency, size, cost, interoperability, flexibility, and deployment density. These enhancements will enable short-range wireless technologies to provide better performance in existing use cases, open new market opportunities, and lead to the development of innovative user experiences across multiple verticals.

To view the full report visit www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/wireless.pdf

For more information contact ABI Research, amanda@abiresearch.com, www.abiresearch.com





