Keeping track of the flow of goods

October 2023 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Digitalisation and the resulting requirements for industrial identification solutions are increasing steadily. This is why ifm offers compact, high-performance RFID UHF devices, not only with classic fieldbus interfaces and IoT, but now also with IO-Link. When it comes to product tracking in intralogistics, transferring data over the network, and controlling actuators directly with RFID systems, are excellent solutions. With IoT or IO-Link RFID UHF, track and trace can be implemented in an even more streamlined fashion, thanks to the simplified parameter setting and visualisation of ifm moneo configure.

With a range of up to 3 metres, the systems are ideally suited for track-and-trace and traceability applications. For example, vehicles can be identified and gates opened directly by means of digital outputs, without any programming effort or time delay. In intralogistics the system is used for seamless product tracking. Up to 16 tags can be read simultaneously. For each product ifm offers numerous example programmes and documentation for download free of charge.

DTE versions with fieldbus interface

When integrated into the cloud, the DTE evaluation systems have an integrated web server for device setup, monitoring and diagnostic data. Thanks to their interfaces, the DTE versions are ideal for direct connection to PCs, industrial PCs or PLCs. Signals can also be looped through via an additional fieldbus interface, which reduces wiring complexity at field level. In addition, the devices have two digital inputs and outputs. Integrated logic functions can be used for data pre-processing, for example, to control a signal lamp directly in accordance with the situation. The devices with IoT core provide advanced data, events and services via common protocols such as HTTP, MQTT and JSON.





DTI versions with IO-Link

IO-Link allows particularly simple parameter setting and fast setup. For maximum flexibility, operating modes can be adjusted to the application at any time. Comprehensive antenna parameters and diagnostic data can be called up and visualised via the moneo software. This provides maximum transparency.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





