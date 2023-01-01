Tech for your tanks
October 2023
Industrial Wireless
JoJo has a history of innovation since founder, Jan Joubert cooked plastic in his farm kitchen to pioneer rotomoulding of large plastic containers. Forty years later, JoJo is still at the forefront of development that brings affordable solutions for domestic, agricultural and commercial water problems. South Africa’s largest water tank manufacturer, JoJo Tanks has now launched a remote water monitoring smartphone application, JoJo Monitor. The application is available from the Apple and Android stores.
In partnership with a local engineering company, JoJo has spent four years developing the remote water monitoring smartphone application and three IoT devices. JoJo IoT devices can monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and detect water in places where you either do or don’t want water ponding. The first to be launched is the JoJo tank level.
JoJo Monitor has an easy to use interface that allows for user-defined alerts and setup. It uses Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing, and live readings or real-time monitoring when within proximity of the device. Remote monitoring is carried out via the Sigfox network. Each device comes with a free 12-month subscription to Sigfox. Information can be shared amongst several users.
The JoJo tank level is the first of the three devices that will be launched. The tank level uses radar, which makes the reading more accurate than ultrasound as it does not pick up the sides of the tank. “Put simply, remote level monitors allow the user to manage what they can’t see, namely the levels of water inside their tanks,” says sales and marketing executive, Sebasti Badenhorst.
The JoJo tank level device is easy to use and install on top of the tank. It has been designed to be flexible so that it can be used in most applications, or employed in scalable solutions to incorporate a collection of tanks. While it comes calibrated for the range of JoJo vertical, slimline and horizontal tanks, and also allows for interconnected tanks, the configuration can be customised for any tank,” says Badenhorst.
The app can be downloaded directly from the app store and is compatible with IOS, Google Play and Android platforms. Like JoJo Tank, the device is developed in South Africa by JoJo and is supported by a local call centre.
For more information visit www.jojo.co.za
Further reading:
Optimising automated seed production
Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
A leading seed specialist in Germany uses state-of-the-art plant breeding methods to increase yields and improve the resistance of plants to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. This requires the seed to be propagated and processed under controlled climatic conditions to high quality standards. Turck’s compact TBEN RFID interfaces for highly available systems meet the requirement for redundancy.
Read more...
New mobile handheld readers
Pepperl+Fuchs
Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces.
Read more...
Ensuring the uptime of your wireless network
RJ Connect
Industrial Wireless
Automated material handling (AMH) systems are expected to keep booming in the coming years, thanks to developing trends in e-commerce and smart factories.
Read more...
The argument for remote tank monitoring
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When considering the potential consequences of inadequate tank farm monitoring, images of disasters like the Buncefield fire probably spring to mind first. However, with the development of safety regulations and equipment, these catastrophic events are becoming far less common over time.
Read more...
Short-range wireless review
Industrial Wireless
Over the last 25 years, short-range wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and near-field communication (NFC) have revolutionised the world in which we live, enabling an enormous connected device ecosystem that is projected to reach an installed base of 48 billion devices in 2023.
Read more...
The argument for remote tank monitoring
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When considering the potential consequences of inadequate tank farm monitoring, images of disasters like the Buncefield fire probably spring to mind first. However, with the development of safety regulations and equipment, these catastrophic events are becoming far less common over time.
Read more...
Water monitoring for rhino conservation
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
To rescue, rehabilitate and protect rhino populations, highly specialised conservation programmes have been set up in some of the biggest national parks in southern Africa. All need to manage the continuous supply of clean, filtered water and process waste water to run efficiently.
Read more...
Freedom to print everywhere with Cembre
ElectroMechanica
Industrial Wireless
ElectroMechanica, together with Cembre, recently introduced the latest industrial marking system, the MG4 Thermal Transfer Printer. This innovative solution allows printing in the office, on site, or directly on the machine.
Read more...
Condition monitoring solutions for diamond producer
SKF South Africa
Industrial Wireless
SKF’s online condition monitoring solutions have improved plant efficiency for a leading global diamond producer in Botswana.
Read more...
Booyco Electronics shares collision avoidance insights in Australia
Industrial Wireless
Global mining majors are leading from the front in the application of proximity detection systems (PDS) in mine safety strategies, as was clearly demonstrated at the recent Collision Avoidance Forum in New South Wales, Australia.
Read more...