Tech for your tanks

October 2023 Industrial Wireless

JoJo has a history of innovation since founder, Jan Joubert cooked plastic in his farm kitchen to pioneer rotomoulding of large plastic containers. Forty years later, JoJo is still at the forefront of development that brings affordable solutions for domestic, agricultural and commercial water problems. South Africa’s largest water tank manufacturer, JoJo Tanks has now launched a remote water monitoring smartphone application, JoJo Monitor. The application is available from the Apple and Android stores.

In partnership with a local engineering company, JoJo has spent four years developing the remote water monitoring smartphone application and three IoT devices. JoJo IoT devices can monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and detect water in places where you either do or don’t want water ponding. The first to be launched is the JoJo tank level.

JoJo Monitor has an easy to use interface that allows for user-defined alerts and setup. It uses Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing, and live readings or real-time monitoring when within proximity of the device. Remote monitoring is carried out via the Sigfox network. Each device comes with a free 12-month subscription to Sigfox. Information can be shared amongst several users.

The JoJo tank level is the first of the three devices that will be launched. The tank level uses radar, which makes the reading more accurate than ultrasound as it does not pick up the sides of the tank. “Put simply, remote level monitors allow the user to manage what they can’t see, namely the levels of water inside their tanks,” says sales and marketing executive, Sebasti Badenhorst.

The JoJo tank level device is easy to use and install on top of the tank. It has been designed to be flexible so that it can be used in most applications, or employed in scalable solutions to incorporate a collection of tanks. While it comes calibrated for the range of JoJo vertical, slimline and horizontal tanks, and also allows for interconnected tanks, the configuration can be customised for any tank,” says Badenhorst.

The app can be downloaded directly from the app store and is compatible with IOS, Google Play and Android platforms. Like JoJo Tank, the device is developed in South Africa by JoJo and is supported by a local call centre.

For more information visit www.jojo.co.za






