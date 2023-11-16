WearCheck expands its skilled workforce

October 2023 News

Condition monitoring specialist WearCheck provides a range of predictive maintenance services to help extend the life of industrial machinery. These include the scientific analysis of used oil, coolant and other fluid, reliability solutions, transformer chemistry services, water analysis, lubricant-enabled reliability (LER) testing, and advanced field services.

Technicians and scientists with specialised skills and training perform these services for the company, which is dedicated to providing a world-class condition monitoring programme. WearCheck conducts ongoing internal training and upskilling for promotion, and also recently brought in additional talent to ensure that its growing customer base continues to enjoy outstanding service. Here are some of the new appointments and promotions:

• Siboniso Mathebula joined WearCheck as an instrumentation technician at its Durban laboratory.

• Adel Pillay joined WearCheck as a laboratory technician – transformers, based in Durban.

• Mike Du Preez joined WearCheck as the area agent for the Eastern Cape region, based in East London.

• Yamkela Maganga was promoted to laboratory technician at WearCheck’s Cape Town laboratory.

• Prudence Mahlalela was promoted to senior laboratory technician at the WearCheck Specialist Laboratory in Johannesburg.

• Lynette Pillay was promoted to transformer laboratory supervisor at WearCheck’s Durban transformer laboratory.

• Loshini Govender was promoted to transformer diagnostician for WearCheck’s transformers division in Johannesburg.

• Juliané Strydom was promoted to national sales manager, based at WearCheck Johannesburg.

Credit(s)

Wearcheck





