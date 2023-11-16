Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

WearCheck expands its skilled workforce

October 2023 News

Condition monitoring specialist WearCheck provides a range of predictive maintenance services to help extend the life of industrial machinery. These include the scientific analysis of used oil, coolant and other fluid, reliability solutions, transformer chemistry services, water analysis, lubricant-enabled reliability (LER) testing, and advanced field services.

Technicians and scientists with specialised skills and training perform these services for the company, which is dedicated to providing a world-class condition monitoring programme. WearCheck conducts ongoing internal training and upskilling for promotion, and also recently brought in additional talent to ensure that its growing customer base continues to enjoy outstanding service. Here are some of the new appointments and promotions:

• Siboniso Mathebula joined WearCheck as an instrumentation technician at its Durban laboratory.

• Adel Pillay joined WearCheck as a laboratory technician – transformers, based in Durban.

• Mike Du Preez joined WearCheck as the area agent for the Eastern Cape region, based in East London.

• Yamkela Maganga was promoted to laboratory technician at WearCheck’s Cape Town laboratory.

• Prudence Mahlalela was promoted to senior laboratory technician at the WearCheck Specialist Laboratory in Johannesburg.

• Lynette Pillay was promoted to transformer laboratory supervisor at WearCheck’s Durban transformer laboratory.

• Loshini Govender was promoted to transformer diagnostician for WearCheck’s transformers division in Johannesburg.

• Juliané Strydom was promoted to national sales manager, based at WearCheck Johannesburg.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 5460
Fax: +27 31 700 5471
Email: support@wearcheck.co.za
www: www.wearcheck.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Wearcheck


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA News
The GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.

Read more...
Action Instruments celebrates Peter Fleming’s 42 years of service
Action Instruments SA News
Over 50 long-standing business associates and family members of Peter Fleming from Action Instruments recently gathered over a steakhouse lunch to pay tribute to his exceptional career.

Read more...
Reducing the steel carbon footprint
ABB South Africa News
Tata Steel and ABB have signed a memorandum of understanding and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production. ABB will bring ...

Read more...
Category 1 CPD points
SAIMC SAIMC News
SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in I&C magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.

Read more...
Trends in the test and measurement industry
TANDM Technologies News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.

Read more...
From the editors desk: A quiet revolution
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Welcome to our bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. Spring is more than here and there are some interesting things going on in the background. One of these is the quiet revolution in solar. ...

Read more...
WearCheck extends its footprint to second India lab
Wearcheck News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck recently opened its doors to its second laboratory in India – this one in Durgapur. This follows the success of its Chennai-based laboratory, which has operated successfully since 2010.

Read more...
Field reference handbook for instrumentation and process control
News
This book contains useful practical information that can be used in the instrumentation and process control area, regardless of academic level.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveAcademy builds learning partnerships
SEW-Eurodrive News
Committed to providing strong technical skills support behind its range of products, SEW-EURODRIVE has significantly upgraded the resources in the DriveAcademy after the company moved to its new Industry 4.0-ready plant.

Read more...
RS further expands DesignSpark capabilities
RS South Africa News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark – its fast-growing online community for engineers – with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products they use in their designs.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved