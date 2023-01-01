Ice cold optimisation

October 2023 Flow Measurement & Control

A well-known industrial company in China specialises in the research, development and production of high-tech materials and special industrial furnaces for various fields and applications. These include the production of ceramic composites, the heat treatment and compaction of workpieces in a vacuum, and waste incineration or disposal. The materials used, such as metals, ceramics, plastics or minerals, are processed in high-temperature and high-pressure furnaces under extreme temperatures of up to 2600°C and pressures of up to 25 MPa.

Closed industrial furnaces are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly compared to open furnaces. However, cooling a closed high-temperature and high-pressure furnace is challenging due to the high combustion temperatures involved. To ensure the safe and efficient operation of the furnaces, the flow and temperature of the cooling water and the energy consumption must be constantly monitored and controlled. Turck’s FS+ flow sensors are ideal for this application, as they can monitor the temperature of the cooling medium in addition to the flow.

All-in-one solution

Knowing exactly how much energy is consumed is the first priority in ensuring the cooling performance of the system, and saving energy. This requires the monitoring of both the flow and the temperature of the cooling system. As the flow sensors of the FS+ series use the calorimetric principle to monitor liquid media, they also make it possible to monitor the media temperature continuously, and monitor the flow. In addition to measurement and process data, relevant diagnostic information is transferred from the sensor to the controller via IO-Link. Turck’s FS+ flow sensors were installed at the inlet and outlet end of each line to check the performance of the cooling circuit.

With a temperature measurement range of up to 85°C, a pressure resistance of up to 300 bar, and the ability to measure flow speeds of up to 3 m/s, the FS+ flow sensors meet all customer requirements for this application. The high IP6K7 and IP69K protection ratings of the devices also enable them to be used reliably in harsh environments with high temperature and dust levels. Another benefit is that the housing of the FS+ sensor can be rotated 340°, so that the orientation of the display field and the electrical interface can be optimally adjusted when it is installed. This means that the user always has a good view of the displays in the field, regardless of the mounting situation.

Easy commissioning and handling

The FS+ offers a number of functions that make commissioning easier. Delta Flow ensures that the teach-in is not performed until the temperature probe has fully warmed up, and a constant flow is present. The sensor also offers a number of practical functions, such as a locking mechanism that prevents the user from accidentally operating the sensor. The user also benefits from an M18x1.5 adaptor on the sensor body. Furthermore, the sensor can be adapted to different process connections with different threads. A wide range of probe lengths is also available, depending on the pipe diameter.

Predictive maintenance with IO-Link

Processing process and diagnostic information directly in the field reduces the load on the higher level control system, which improves system efficiency, and thus reduces costs. The acquisition and analysis of process and diagnostic information provide the basis for predictive system maintenance, so that problems are detected early.

Conclusion

The effective cooling and predictive maintenance of closed industrial furnaces require permanent monitoring of the cooling water, including temperature and energy consumption. The FS+ flow sensor is the right solution for these tasks as it offers the possibility of monitoring flow and temperature simultaneously, and transmitting process data and other relevant information transparently to the controller via IO-Link. These benefits of the FS+ sensors, together with their user-friendly operation and installation concept, also impressed the Chinese industrial furnace manufacturer.

