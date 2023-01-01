Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Ice cold optimisation

October 2023 Flow Measurement & Control

A well-known industrial company in China specialises in the research, development and production of high-tech materials and special industrial furnaces for various fields and applications. These include the production of ceramic composites, the heat treatment and compaction of workpieces in a vacuum, and waste incineration or disposal. The materials used, such as metals, ceramics, plastics or minerals, are processed in high-temperature and high-pressure furnaces under extreme temperatures of up to 2600°C and pressures of up to 25 MPa.

Closed industrial furnaces are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly compared to open furnaces. However, cooling a closed high-temperature and high-pressure furnace is challenging due to the high combustion temperatures involved. To ensure the safe and efficient operation of the furnaces, the flow and temperature of the cooling water and the energy consumption must be constantly monitored and controlled. Turck’s FS+ flow sensors are ideal for this application, as they can monitor the temperature of the cooling medium in addition to the flow.

All-in-one solution

Knowing exactly how much energy is consumed is the first priority in ensuring the cooling performance of the system, and saving energy. This requires the monitoring of both the flow and the temperature of the cooling system. As the flow sensors of the FS+ series use the calorimetric principle to monitor liquid media, they also make it possible to monitor the media temperature continuously, and monitor the flow. In addition to measurement and process data, relevant diagnostic information is transferred from the sensor to the controller via IO-Link. Turck’s FS+ flow sensors were installed at the inlet and outlet end of each line to check the performance of the cooling circuit.

With a temperature measurement range of up to 85°C, a pressure resistance of up to 300 bar, and the ability to measure flow speeds of up to 3 m/s, the FS+ flow sensors meet all customer requirements for this application. The high IP6K7 and IP69K protection ratings of the devices also enable them to be used reliably in harsh environments with high temperature and dust levels. Another benefit is that the housing of the FS+ sensor can be rotated 340°, so that the orientation of the display field and the electrical interface can be optimally adjusted when it is installed. This means that the user always has a good view of the displays in the field, regardless of the mounting situation.

Easy commissioning and handling

The FS+ offers a number of functions that make commissioning easier. Delta Flow ensures that the teach-in is not performed until the temperature probe has fully warmed up, and a constant flow is present. The sensor also offers a number of practical functions, such as a locking mechanism that prevents the user from accidentally operating the sensor. The user also benefits from an M18x1.5 adaptor on the sensor body. Furthermore, the sensor can be adapted to different process connections with different threads. A wide range of probe lengths is also available, depending on the pipe diameter.

Predictive maintenance with IO-Link

Processing process and diagnostic information directly in the field reduces the load on the higher level control system, which improves system efficiency, and thus reduces costs. The acquisition and analysis of process and diagnostic information provide the basis for predictive system maintenance, so that problems are detected early.

Conclusion

The effective cooling and predictive maintenance of closed industrial furnaces require permanent monitoring of the cooling water, including temperature and energy consumption. The FS+ flow sensor is the right solution for these tasks as it offers the possibility of monitoring flow and temperature simultaneously, and transmitting process data and other relevant information transparently to the controller via IO-Link. These benefits of the FS+ sensors, together with their user-friendly operation and installation concept, also impressed the Chinese industrial furnace manufacturer.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner Southern Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Optimising automated seed production
Turck Banner Southern Africa Industrial Wireless
A leading seed specialist in Germany uses state-of-the-art plant breeding methods to increase yields and improve the resistance of plants to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. This requires the seed to be propagated and processed under controlled climatic conditions to high quality standards. Turck’s compact TBEN RFID interfaces for highly available systems meet the requirement for redundancy.

Read more...
How predictive maintenance will help tackle water scarcity
ABB South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The water industry is facing increasing pressure to optimise treatment processes and address the impending global water crisis. ABB’s global product line manager, Krishna Prashanth suggests how the integration of smart instrumentation and predictive maintenance can ensure the highest quality treatment of water.

Read more...
Flowmeters with faster and more reliable data transmission
ABB South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
ABB has launched the CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters, which can be powered over the same Ethernet cable used for data transmission, eliminating the need for separate cabling.

Read more...
Products talk to products, systems talk to people
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Behind every product request there is, or should be, a business objective. If we lose sight of the business objective, we often end up just papering over the cracks. This case study discusses an application of Turck Banner’s systems approach to working in unison with customers to achieve their business objectives, and it illustrates how the company’s Systems Division operates.

Read more...
How wet steam undermines boiler efficiency
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The Endress+Hauser team understands the daily challenges and demands placed upon energy and utility managers across the spectrum of steam generation, distribution and consumption activities. Its global team is committed to working with its partners to overcome these complexities and particularly those that challenge a safe, economic and sustainable source of steam energy production and delivery.

Read more...
Fast response, precise flow sensor
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The SBT type flow sensors from ifm ensure quality and efficiency in your production processes, for example in injection moulding plants, tyre production, or meat substitute production.

Read more...
Pick-to-light device with added flexibility
Turck Banner Southern Africa Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Pick-to-light devices and systems help industrial automation manufacturers reduce the risk of error in the assembly process, ensuring product quality and reducing cost. These devices are also used in kitting and put-to-light operations to ensure high accuracy in fulfilment operations.

Read more...
Turck Banner extends condition monitoring platform
Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
The IM18-CCM60 from Turck Banner is another particularly user-friendly addition to the condition monitoring platform for the condition monitoring of control cabinets.

Read more...
Advanced leak testing techniques for fuel cell stacks
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
As the demand for sustainable mobility surges, the automotive industry is rapidly transitioning to electric- and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Among the promising options, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature.

Read more...
Creative conveying
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
E-mobility is shaking the global automotive market. Car manufacturers are not alone in feeling the impact of the increasing demand for alternative drive solutions, of which battery-powered electric vehicles are the most important. The whole supplier structure is being challenged to meet changing demands.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved