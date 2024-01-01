Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Tsubaki sealed chains for the harshest environments

January 2024 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s extensive range of Tsubaki high-performance chains comprises engineering class SJ3 sealed joint chains, with improved sealing technology, designed to improve the reliability of many mechanical components exposed to harsh environments.

“An important feature of the Tsubaki SJ3 series, is that extended bushing barrier seals prevent abrasive materials from entering and attacking chain joints, thus reducing wear, and extending service life of chains,” explains national product manager, Marthinus Janse van Rensburg. “Tsubaki’s patented SJ3 labyrinth structure keeps each pin and bushing assembly free and clear of contaminants. This multi-seal combination inhibits fine particulates from entering critical bearing areas. As a result, the risks of premature elongation, joint lockage and dry cavitation are reduced, allowing for more effective chain performance and longer life.

“The Tsubaki SJ3 design comprises three distinct seals. Although independent of one another, the seals complement each other to provide secure bushing and pin protection. The first seal is an industry standard extended bushing that limits the clearance between the ends of the bushings and the mating sidebars. This provides a highly effective first layer of protection.

“The second seal is a polymer face seal placed around the extended bushings. These polymer face seals are available in various performance materials and can withstand temperatures up to 204° C. The final seal is a patented labyrinth seal that inhibits any remaining fine particles from entering the critical bearing area. The labyrinth is formed by a stainless steel ring attached to the pin, which rotates freely in a finely crafted groove in the bushing.”

BMG’s durable Tsubaki SJ3 series, has been designed for dependable operation in harsh environments, including mining, cement, paper, sugar and grain, chemical and petrochemical, and in asphalt applications.

Successful installations of Tsubaki’s SJ3 technology include a synthetic gypsum feeder breaker, where the user was struggling to get more than four months of use from an OEM chain. Since the installation of SJ3 chain with stainless steel pins, the service life of chains has been extended to more than 36 months.

The user of a carbon coke bucket elevator initially installed a non-sealed elevator chain that lasted 12 months, and then a non-sealed chain with hardened stainless steel pins, which lasted double that period. Lifespan of the chain increased to 56 months after the installation of a Tsubaki SJ3 chain.

The chain of a potash feeder, with packed joints that kinked and eventually failed, was replaced with a Tsubaki SJ3 chain with stainless steel pins, resulting in the component lifespan trebling.

In a fly ash bucket elevator, standard elevator chain lasted approximately 12 months. Service life of the chain has increased to more than 36 months, since the installation of Tsubaki SJ3 chain.

BMG’s total plant management solutions encompass a technical advisory service on correct chain selection − a critical factor in any power transmission system. The complete range of Tsubaki power transmission components is available from BMG’s national branch network, which offers a 24-hour backup service.

For more information contact Marthinus Janse van Rensburg, BMG, +27 31 492 5701, marthinusj@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Easy couplings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s Timken Quick-Flex couplings, which require minimal maintenance, are able to withstand extreme applications, including hydraulics, pumps, gearboxes, compressors, vibrator screens, and fans.

Read more...
Invertek Drives highlights VFD advantages
Motion Control & Drives
The importance of variable frequency drives (VFD) in reducing energy use in industries using electric motor control applications was the topic at Hannover Messe 2023.

Read more...
Intelligent filling machine lubrication for food and beverage
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
One of the most critical applications determining overall OEE in beverage manufacture is the filling machine itself. Therefore the filling equipment must be accurate, versatile, hygienic and reliable.

Read more...
Bearings prevent failures at can manufacturer
Motion Control & Drives
When the world’s largest beverage can manufacturer was experiencing regular, unexpected production stoppages due to the premature failure of spray-head bearings in its coating machines, the company turned ...

Read more...
Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power. “The new SKF Microlog Analyser that is ...

Read more...
[Sponsored Content] World first planetary gearbox customisation
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
When a mining operation in Mpumalanga found that one of its planetary gearboxes on a high-torque conveyor was failing, it called SEW-EURODRIVE for a solution. Leveraging the latest intelligent technology, the solution was a pioneering innovation providing a cost-effective replacement that will ensure reliable performance.

Read more...
Lubricators sustain five years without breakdown
Motion Control & Drives
After a food manufacturing plant suffered frequent breakdowns of its electrical motors, Lubrication Engineers (LE) recommended the use of automated single-point lubricators. Five years later the client ...

Read more...
Wind turbines with smart sensors
Instrotech Motion Control & Drives
The wind’s usable kinetic energy increases with the wind speed. Wind turbines, therefore, use kinetic energy to generate torque and then rotational movement. The rotor, consisting of three rotor blades, ...

Read more...
Robot breaks world record
Motion Control & Drives
An untethered robot invented at the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering and manufactured by OSU spinout company, Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness World Record for the fastest ...

Read more...
Future-proofing SMEs with cobots
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
Many countries around the world are likely to experience skill shortages over the coming decade, especially technical specialists. At the same time, product lifecycles are becoming shorter. Collaborative robots are easy to set up, and offer a quick and cost-effective solution.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved