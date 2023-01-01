Automating for efficiency with Maxolution

October 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Well known for its drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE partners with customers to design and implement automation projects for their plants, factories and warehouses using its powerful Maxolution offering. According to Werner Engelbrecht, works manager mechatronics at SEW-EURODRIVE, this process is focused on combining all aspects of production, including hardware and software. Rather than customers having to develop their own software infrastructure from scratch, Maxolution has its own predefined application modules that have been developed from years of experience in the field.

“With our specialised software, we can simulate material flow in industrial systems, helping customers to achieve greater efficiency through multiple integrations of systems,” he says. “The Maxolution portfolio allows applications in the customer’s facility to be incorporated into a single network.” This creates the foundation for a complete system to work in synergy; it also opens the door to integrate new systems and to allow existing systems to adapt to product changes. Maxolution can offer cost-effective adaptability for product variations in a production line due to its easily programmable application modules.

The system has already been installed to help automate the factories of leading South African car manufacturers. However, Maxolution has significant potential in other local sectors, helping to raise efficiencies, productivity and output. “We can use Maxolution to implement automation plans cost effectively and quickly,” he says. “These solutions also save energy through the use of energy management systems and energy-efficient IE4 and IE5 mechatronic decentralised solutions and motors.”

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000 , bfutter@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za

