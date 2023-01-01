Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Automating for efficiency with Maxolution

October 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Well known for its drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE partners with customers to design and implement automation projects for their plants, factories and warehouses using its powerful Maxolution offering. According to Werner Engelbrecht, works manager mechatronics at SEW-EURODRIVE, this process is focused on combining all aspects of production, including hardware and software. Rather than customers having to develop their own software infrastructure from scratch, Maxolution has its own predefined application modules that have been developed from years of experience in the field.

“With our specialised software, we can simulate material flow in industrial systems, helping customers to achieve greater efficiency through multiple integrations of systems,” he says. “The Maxolution portfolio allows applications in the customer’s facility to be incorporated into a single network.” This creates the foundation for a complete system to work in synergy; it also opens the door to integrate new systems and to allow existing systems to adapt to product changes. Maxolution can offer cost-effective adaptability for product variations in a production line due to its easily programmable application modules.

The system has already been installed to help automate the factories of leading South African car manufacturers. However, Maxolution has significant potential in other local sectors, helping to raise efficiencies, productivity and output. “We can use Maxolution to implement automation plans cost effectively and quickly,” he says. “These solutions also save energy through the use of energy management systems and energy-efficient IE4 and IE5 mechatronic decentralised solutions and motors.”

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, bfutter@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: info@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Belt alignment tool for belt and chain drives
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The accurate alignment of belt and chain drives can make a considerable contribution to a plant’s overall production levels, and subsequent profitability. SKF’s TKBA series of belt alignment tools can align pulleys and sprockets accurately, and allow for corrections for various types of misalignment.

Read more...
Linear guides with ultra-smooth motion technology
Motion Control & Drives
The low friction and smooth motion characteristics of linear guides make them a valuable addition to all kinds of systems that require high-performance motion control.

Read more...
Modular design multiplies gearbox flexibility
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
By simplifying its configuration of components, SEW-EURODRIVE’s modular design delivers the flexibility required to achieve technically unique innovations with parts that are readily available and cost effective.

Read more...
Pushing the limits of polymers
igus Motion Control & Drives
With advancements in polymer technology, the application boundaries for technical plastics have expanded significantly. With the igutex fibre composite technology they can withstand extreme loads in heavy duty applications.

Read more...
Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.

Read more...
High-performance V-belts
Motion Control & Drives
Reduced life of V-belts in the HVAC sector is a major concern to industry. Replacing conventional rubber V-belts used on air handling units (AHUs) with Fenner’s high-performance composite (HPC) V-belts results in higher drive efficiency, greater comfort, reduced downtime, and extended service life.

Read more...
Diving robot cleans up canals
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Around 70% of the waste in water sinks to the bottom of the ocean or decomposes into micro and nanoplastics, amounting to tens of millions of tons. So the European Horizon Maelstrom research project put together an international research team and developed the Robotic Seabed Cleaning Platform.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveAcademy builds learning partnerships
SEW-Eurodrive News
Committed to providing strong technical skills support behind its range of products, SEW-EURODRIVE has significantly upgraded the resources in the DriveAcademy after the company moved to its new Industry 4.0-ready plant.

Read more...
Tectra Automation celebrates debut sale of its Ctrl X CORE automation syste
Motion Control & Drives
As a pioneer in industrial automation solutions, Tectra Automation has sold its first Ctrl X CORE PLC to Bagtech International. Bagtech provides fertiliser management and handling solutions such as conveyor belts, fertiliser mobile and bagging machines, and coating machines

Read more...
WEG partners with Panaco in the DRC
WEG Motion Control & Drives
The strengthened presence of WEG in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), through its strategic alliance with ts value-added reseller (VAR) Panaco, has proved to be highly successful.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved