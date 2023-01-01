Editor's Choice
Siemens is again in Gartner Leaders Quadrant

June 2023 News

Siemens Digital Industries Software has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for manufacturing execution systems (MES), for the sixth consecutive time. The report states that “Gartner defines manufacturing execution systems (MES) as a specialist class of production-oriented software that manages, monitors and synchronises the execution of real-time physical processes involved in transforming raw materials into intermediate and/or finished goods. These systems coordinate this execution of work orders with production scheduling and enterprise-level systems like ERP and product life cycle management (PLM). MES applications also provide feedback on process performance, and support component and material-level traceability, genealogy and integration with process history, where required.”

“We are delighted that Gartner has recognised us as a Leader. We believe this is due to the strength of our vision and that our customers’ experience is built on flexibility, stability, and that we have worked to present a cohesive experience to our customers as we grow our portfolio and capability,” said Tobias Lange, senior vice president of Manufacturing Operations Management, Digital Manufacturing.”

Opcenter Execution MES software helps customers to optimise manufacturing operations and deliver a comprehensive digital twin to the factory floor, accelerating production by digitally linking enterprise systems with automated manufacturing equipment. It cuts through the complexities of today’s products and production processes to help ensure products are built as planned, on time, and cost efficiently.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Siemens South Africa


