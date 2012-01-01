Schneider Electric on Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list

June 2023 News

Schneider Electric has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12th time in a row.

Strong performance across climate and social commitments, such as sustainable revenues and investments, gender diversity, and sustainability pay link have helped secure Schneider Electric’s peer group leadership position in this annual index compiled by the Corporate Knights sustainability research group. The Global 100 is based on a rigorous assessment of public companies with revenues over US$1 billion. Schneider Electric is the only one in its category to have been named a Global 100 every year since 2012, and was ranked as the world’s most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights in 2021.

This achievement follows a previous announcement of Schneider Electric receiving top Environmental Societal and Governance (ESG) ratings from Standard & Poor’s, CDP and Moody’s ESG Solutions for its sustainability impacts and best practices.

Schneider Electric is also just one of 19 corporate recipients of this year’s Terra Carta Seal recognising global companies that are driving innovation, demonstrating commitment, and gaining momentum towards genuinely sustainable markets. The Seal is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative which His Majesty King Charles III set up in January 2021, while he was the Prince of Wales, to encourage the private sector to take more urgent action on climate change.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





