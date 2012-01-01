Schneider Electric on Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list

Schneider Electric has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12th time in a row.
Strong performance across climate and social commitments, such as sustainable revenues and investments, gender diversity, and sustainability pay link have helped secure Schneider Electric’s peer group leadership position in this annual index compiled by the Corporate Knights sustainability research group. The Global 100 is based on a rigorous assessment of public companies with revenues over US$1 billion. Schneider Electric is the only one in its category to have been named a Global 100 every year since 2012, and was ranked as the world’s most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights in 2021.
This achievement follows a previous announcement of Schneider Electric receiving top Environmental Societal and Governance (ESG) ratings from Standard & Poor’s, CDP and Moody’s ESG Solutions for its sustainability impacts and best practices.
Schneider Electric is also just one of 19 corporate recipients of this year’s Terra Carta Seal recognising global companies that are driving innovation, demonstrating commitment, and gaining momentum towards genuinely sustainable markets. The Seal is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative which His Majesty King Charles III set up in January 2021, while he was the Prince of Wales, to encourage the private sector to take more urgent action on climate change.
Innovative Touch Hand project RS Components SA
RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.
Robust uninterruptible power supply Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads, while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Siemens is again in Gartner Leaders Quadrant Siemens South Africa
Siemens Digital Industries Software has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for manufacturing execution systems (MES), for the sixth consecutive time.
Smarter buildings Schneider Electric South Africa
The Energy Internet presents a futuristic evolution of electricity systems, and is conceptualised as an energy sharing network.
High-quality instrumentation solutions for southern Africa MSV Instrumentation and Suppliers
MSV Instrumentation has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Multispan Instruments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the South African market as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to deliver high-quality instrumentation solutions to their customers.
ArmCoil and Schneider Electric deliver SKID substations for mining Schneider Electric South Africa
ArmCoil Afrika, a local manufacturer of medium voltage (MV) AC motors and transformers, and Schneider Electric have partnered to provide a skid mobile substation product line that will provide continuous power to a large mining conglomerate’s operations across South Africa.