Functional safety over EtherCAT with Ixxat Safe T100/FSoE

June 2023 IS & Ex

HMS Networks has released a new version of the Ixxat SafeT100 module, allowing users to implement safe I/Os for FSoE – Functional Safety over EtherCAT. Previously available for PROFIsafe and CIP Safety, the new version supports Functional Safety over EtherCAT according to ETG 5100 V1.2.0.

Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and PLe Cat.4. The Safe T100 is designed to work hand in hand with Anybus CompactCom, also from HMS Networks. While Anybus CompactCom handles the standard non-safe communication with the EtherCAT network, the Safe T100 handles the safe communication, in this case over FSoE.

Thanks to the full implementation of the safe protocol and application layer in Ixxat Safe T100, device manufacturers and machine builders get a fast track to add functional safety capabilities to their equipment. A typical application for Ixxat Safe T100 is a safe emergency stop function for automation equipment such as drives, robots or process controllers.

Pre-certified and conformance tested solution

The Ixxat Safe T100 solution is pre-certified by TÜV Rheinland, and its conformity to the FSoE standard ETG 5100 V1.2.0 has been confirmed in the ETG test lab. This enables users to benefit from significantly reduced development time, cost and risk when realising safe devices and systems.

Since the Ixxat T100 works together with Anybus CompactCom, the end user will benefit from a device or machine that provides both safe and non-safe functions via just one communication interface. This significantly simplifies configuration and project planning of the overall industrial automation system.

Key technical highlights

The Ixxat Safe T100 module features three two-channel inputs which can detect external wiring errors, and one two-channel output. The inputs and outputs all operate with 24 V signals.

All service and process data interfaces required for FSoE in the EtherCAT layer are available in the Anybus CompactCom module, for example control of the network and status LED, or transmission of the safe configuration data.

As an additional safety feature, the interface between the Anybus CompactCom module and the Ixxat Safe T100/FSoE is galvanically isolated. Other internal safety features include integrated temperature monitoring and shutdown to a safe state, and channel-granular error signalling and error handling.

A scalable concept for FSoE, PROFIsafe and CIP Safety

The internal communication between the non-safe Anybus CompactCom and the safe Ixxat Safe T100 module is done according to the ‘black-channel’ principle. Thanks to this clean separation between the safe and non-safe communication layers, it is possible for customers to support all the three major safety protocols – FSoE, PROFIsafe and CIP Safety – with just one hardware design, adding further to the scalability and efficiency of the solution.

Customised implementation or OEM solutions

Thanks to the comprehensive implementation guidelines and user documentation, the Safe T100 module can be implemented by device manufacturers and machine builders themselves. However, HMS also supports customers with implementation services, as well as porting and certification services.

For more information contact IDX Online, +27 11 548 9960, sales@idxonline.com, www.idxonline.com




