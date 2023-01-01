NSK bearings save steel wire plant over €1,2 million a year
June 2023
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s assistance has proved vital to a company experiencing repeat failures of bearings fitted to the roller assemblies of its steel wire drawing machinery. Thanks to the intervention of NSK, which identified the problem and recommended the optimal solution, the customer is witnessing costs savings in excess of €1,2 million a year.
The bearing failures were leading to excessive downtime of around 75 stoppages a month, along with high maintenance costs, causing critical concern for the company’s management team. An urgent and robustly engineered resolution became a clear priority, which is why the steel wire manufacturer turned to NSK and its team of highly trained bearing experts.
As part of a thorough failed bearing analysis and application review, NSK engineers identified a problem with the lubrication and sealing of the company’s incumbent bearings. In particular, a lubrication analysis showed that the existing grease was graphite-based, which was not suitable for the application. Compounding the issue was a continuous steel wire drawing process, with high loads and arduous operating conditions.
Relief arrived in the form of a new bearing and lubrication package recommended by NSK. As part of a value proposition, the solution consisted of an NSK sealed double-row cylindrical roller bearing together with specially selected lithium grease.
NSK’s full-complement cylindrical roller bearings feature high-performance contact seals that prevent the ingress of contaminants or water. Further features include inner and outer ring relubrication holes for ease of maintenance, and a highly corrosion-resistant phosphate coating for use in external environments. Pre-lubricated with lithium grease, the sealed units offer a high load rating for increased radial and axial capability.
With the potential solution identified, the next task was to put the new bearing and grease combination through its paces via a comprehensive trial process. The result was highly positive, showing a 40% improvement in bearing life, which in turn led to large improvements in productivity and reduced maintenance costs. In fact, the reductions in lost production time and man hours, alongside the elimination of previously required technical support and engineering time, are delivering substantial annual savings calculated at €1 202 455.
The customer has since converted all of the roll assemblies on its wire-drawing machinery over to NSK’s proposed bearing/grease combination.
For more information contact NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com
Further reading:
Split cylindrical roller bearings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s high-performance HKT split cylindrical roller bearings, which were developed to operate efficiently in demanding environments, are incorporated into conveyors, fans, cooling beds, continuous casters, ...
Read more...
BMG upgrades bearing block units and housings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG has completed the two-phase upgrade of its in-house BTC bearing block unit and housing range of products, which are manufactured exclusively for BMG to stringent quality and safety specifications.
Read more...
Fuel-bunded tanks for efficient filtration
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
A growing area of BMG’s filtration services is in bulk fuel filtration.
Read more...
Cobots: Taking the weld by storm
Motion Control & Drives
In large-scale manufacturing industries across the world, the use of isolated industrial robots to perform repetitive mass welding as part of the production process continues to rise. But, now a new player is entering the South African market to give small, medium, and even large manufacturing companies a way to leverage the power of automation in their operations.
Read more...
New aluminium filter regulators
Emerson Automation Solutions
Motion Control & Drives
Emerson has launched its new ASCO Series aluminium filter regulators, which maximise process efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime in a broad range of process applications.
Read more...
No insulated bearings required
Motion Control & Drives
Earthrings has developed the world’s most reliable and cost-effective bearing protection solution, tested and approved by all electric motor manufacturers in South Africa.
Read more...
SKF’s integrated agri-specific solutions
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF is a deep-rooted, dependable partner to South Africa’s agricultural industry. This will be SKF’s tenth year at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show.
Read more...
Service agreements mitigate compressor cost of ownership
Motion Control & Drives
With the unprecedented rise in global energy prices, owners of compressed air systems are seeking new ways to improve the energy performance of their installations, and many are realising the benefits of a comprehensive maintenance regime.
Read more...
How Danone SA pulled off its new automated palletising system
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
When Yaskawa Southern Africa was contacted about Danone’s new automation project in Boksburg, the industrial robotics manufacturer teamed up with one of its preferred suppliers, Tectra Automation to offer a turnkey solution.
Read more...
Advanced automation for injection moulding
Motion Control & Drives
Campetella Robotic Centere is an Italian company specialising in the production and application of industrial robots and automation systems for plastic injection moulding.
Read more...