New aluminium filter regulators

June 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Emerson has launched its new ASCO Series aluminium filter regulators, which maximise process efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime in a broad range of process applications. This line of durable, aluminium filter regulators can handle the highest flow rates of any regulators in their class, and provides precise pressure regulation to downstream instruments.

An alternative to stainless steel filter regulators, these regulators complete Emerson’s full suite of valve piloting technologies. This allows process manufacturers to source their total valve piloting solutions, including solenoid valves, switch boxes, filter regulators and accessories, from one global technology partner.

By using one supplier, manufacturers can simplify their supply chains, improve design accuracy and access comprehensive engineering support. Designing a valve piloting solution that includes technologies from different suppliers splits vendor responsibility and can introduce an opportunity for error.

With flow rates of up to 10 500 l/min, the aluminium filter regulators improve process efficiency and ensure that stringent process valve opening/closing requirements, like those for emergency shutdown valves, are met. Higher flow rates provide more air to the valve actuator, which increases the opening and closing speed of process valves. Depending on the application, slow valve closures can increase safety risks.

These robust filter regulators feature rugged construction and advanced engineering that further enhance safety and maintain plant uptime, while specialised powder coating ensures reliable operation in harsh, corrosive process environments. Effective moisture removal keeps media dry to protect downstream devices, and sophisticated media filtration prevents downstream process contamination.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


