High-quality instrumentation solutions for southern Africa

June 2023 News

MSV Instrumentation has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Multispan Instruments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the South African market as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to deliver high-quality instrumentation solutions to their customers. MSV is a well-established name in the southern African instrumentation industry, and has built a solid reputation for delivering reliable and efficient instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries. With brands such as IFP Electronic, Kansai Automation, Monitran Sensors, Alia Instruments and Sitron, and a team of experts in the field, this BB-BEE level 1 company is committed to staying abreast of the latest developments in process automation.

As a global leader in its field, Multispan Instruments brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to the table. The company’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with MSV Instrumentation’s core values, making this partnership a natural fit. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to provide customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation, customised solutions, and exceptional technical support.

The partnership opens new possibilities for process automation and control systems, data acquisition and analysis in the local market. Customers can look forward to an expanded portfolio of advanced instrumentation solutions, backed by the expertise of two industry leaders, in order to enhance operational efficiency and optimise performance. MSV Instrumentation and Multispan Instruments are excited to embark on this journey together and are committed to delivering unmatched value to their customers in southern Africa.

For more information contact Veni Reddy, MSV Instrumentation & Supplies, +27 87 822 1645, sales@msvinstrumentation.co.za, www.msvinstrumentation.co.za

