High-quality instrumentation solutions for southern Africa

MSV Instrumentation has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Multispan Instruments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the South African market as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to deliver high-quality instrumentation solutions to their customers. MSV is a well-established name in the southern African instrumentation industry, and has built a solid reputation for delivering reliable and efficient instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries. With brands such as IFP Electronic, Kansai Automation, Monitran Sensors, Alia Instruments and Sitron, and a team of experts in the field, this BB-BEE level 1 company is committed to staying abreast of the latest developments in process automation.
As a global leader in its field, Multispan Instruments brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to the table. The company’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with MSV Instrumentation’s core values, making this partnership a natural fit. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to provide customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation, customised solutions, and exceptional technical support.
The partnership opens new possibilities for process automation and control systems, data acquisition and analysis in the local market. Customers can look forward to an expanded portfolio of advanced instrumentation solutions, backed by the expertise of two industry leaders, in order to enhance operational efficiency and optimise performance. MSV Instrumentation and Multispan Instruments are excited to embark on this journey together and are committed to delivering unmatched value to their customers in southern Africa.
New international online event from Eplan EPLAN Software & Services
News
What challenges are machine builders and switch-gear system manufacturers facing in today’s global markets? How can energy transition, networking ecosystems, the skilled worker shortage, and digital transformation be implemented in the best way? Solutions provider Eplan will be providing focused answers to these questions during its new online event “Eplan L!ve” on 21 June 2023.
Read more...Innovative Touch Hand project RS Components SA
News
RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.
Read more...Siemens is again in Gartner Leaders Quadrant Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for manufacturing execution systems (MES), for the sixth consecutive time.