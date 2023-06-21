Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

High-quality instrumentation solutions for southern Africa

June 2023 News

MSV Instrumentation has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Multispan Instruments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the South African market as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to deliver high-quality instrumentation solutions to their customers. MSV is a well-established name in the southern African instrumentation industry, and has built a solid reputation for delivering reliable and efficient instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries. With brands such as IFP Electronic, Kansai Automation, Monitran Sensors, Alia Instruments and Sitron, and a team of experts in the field, this BB-BEE level 1 company is committed to staying abreast of the latest developments in process automation.

As a global leader in its field, Multispan Instruments brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to the table. The company’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with MSV Instrumentation’s core values, making this partnership a natural fit. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to provide customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation, customised solutions, and exceptional technical support.

The partnership opens new possibilities for process automation and control systems, data acquisition and analysis in the local market. Customers can look forward to an expanded portfolio of advanced instrumentation solutions, backed by the expertise of two industry leaders, in order to enhance operational efficiency and optimise performance. MSV Instrumentation and Multispan Instruments are excited to embark on this journey together and are committed to delivering unmatched value to their customers in southern Africa.

For more information contact Veni Reddy, MSV Instrumentation & Supplies, +27 87 822 1645, sales@msvinstrumentation.co.za, www.msvinstrumentation.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 822 1645
Email: veni@msvinstrumentation.co.za
www: www.msvinstrumentation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MSV Instrumentation and Suppliers


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New international online event from Eplan
EPLAN Software & Services News
What challenges are machine builders and switch-gear system manufacturers facing in today’s global markets? How can energy transition, networking ecosystems, the skilled worker shortage, and digital transformation be implemented in the best way? Solutions provider Eplan will be providing focused answers to these questions during its new online event “Eplan L!ve” on 21 June 2023.

Read more...
Continued growth for industrial Ethernet and wireless networks
News
Every year HMS Networks analyses the industrial network market to estimate the distribution of new connected nodes in factory automation. This year’s study shows that the industrial network market is expected to grow by 7% in 2023.

Read more...
Innovative Touch Hand project
RS Components SA News
RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.

Read more...
ABB and Eya Bantu to assemble switchgear facility in Gqeberha
ABB South Africa News
The full benefits of ABB’s global experience, expertise and manufacturing excellence are now available locally, thanks to a newly formalised partnership with Eya Bantu.

Read more...
Schneider Electric on Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12th time in a row.

Read more...
Siemens is again in Gartner Leaders Quadrant
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for manufacturing execution systems (MES), for the sixth consecutive time.

Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group member 7000
News
The membership growth of the EtherCAT Technology Group continues during the EtherCAT anniversary year and recently surpassed the 7000 member mark.

Read more...
Smart Mine joins Bosch Rexroth Africa to transform mining with AIoT solutions
News
Bosch Rexroth Smart Mine (Smart Mine) has joined the Bosch Rexroth Africa Group to revolutionise the mining industry with innovative Artificial Intelligence of Things solutions.

Read more...
Emerson to automate Golden Triangle Polymers facility
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson will provide automation technologies, software, and analytics from its Plantweb digital ecosystem for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project, a world-scale integrated polymers facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Read more...
Emerson to automate New Zealand’s first large-scale PV solar power project
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson will provide advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of New Zealand’s first large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) power project.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved