Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Fuel-bunded tanks for efficient filtration

June 2023 Motion Control & Drives

A growing area of BMG’s filtration services is in bulk fuel filtration. Self-bunded tanks, which are used on fuel farms, are fitted with BMG’s OMTEC spin-on filters that have been specially designed for installation in the pumping compartment.

“Fuel farms are useful to ensure that equipment utilising fuel from the farms is filled with good quality fuel,” says business unit manager, Willie Lamprecht. “The use of high-quality fuel results in longer service life for mobile equipment and ensures substantial cost savings. The disadvantages of burning contaminated fuel include damage to equipment, which needs more regular replacement and clogging of filters that causes downtime.”

With the growing trend for diesel-fuelled equipment, the BMG team has recognised a greater demand for the supply of ‘cleaner’, non-contaminated diesel and lubricant oils. The control and prevention of contamination of fluids is critical for optimum performance, improved reliability and extended service life of machinery, equipment and vehicles.

“Our team is concerned that fluid maintenance is frequently neglected in the field and we work closely with our customers to make sure they avoid the negative consequences of using contaminated fuel and lubricant oil. The main cause of contamination in diesel and lubricant oils is water and dirt ingress. Foreign materials encourage the culture of bacteria, which feed on hydrocarbons and degrade fuel quality,” continues Lamprecht. Our customers understand that without the implementation of a structured control and contamination prevention programme, premature equipment failure is likely to occur, resulting in unnecessary downtime and costly replacement of parts.”

All BMG filtration systems utilise advanced technology to ensure fluids − including water, fuel and lubricant oil − are within the required cleanliness standards. These systems comprise OMTEC ECO Blue Filters and FG desiccant breathers.

BMG’s OMTEC ECO spin-on elements, which are installed in the pumping compartment of self-bunded tanks, ensure quick, effortless and efficient servicing of the fuel filtration system, without the need for specialised tooling, lifting equipment or elevated work platforms. With this system, filter media has greater protection from environmental contamination during installation and maintenance, than conventional cartridge style elements.

BMG’s ECO spin-on elements consist of three spin-on cartridges and water-repellent cartridges and offer 3 to 6 micron ratings and a working pressure of 24 bar. This range is suitable for efficient filtration and water absorption in all diesel fuels and is used largely by transport companies and in mobile equipment, in mining machines and any machine burning diesel for energy.

BMG’s Fluid Technology division provides essential filtration, separation and purification solutions that improve operational efficiencies for customers in all sectors. These industries include fuel distribution, offshore and aviation services, mining, power generation, agriculture and earthmoving, together with chemical, petrochemical and military.

For more information contact Willie Lamprecht, BMG, +27 11 620 1581, williaml@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Split cylindrical roller bearings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s high-performance HKT split cylindrical roller bearings, which were developed to operate efficiently in demanding environments, are incorporated into conveyors, fans, cooling beds, continuous casters, ...

Read more...
BMG upgrades bearing block units and housings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG has completed the two-phase upgrade of its in-house BTC bearing block unit and housing range of products, which are manufactured exclusively for BMG to stringent quality and safety specifications.

Read more...
Cobots: Taking the weld by storm
Motion Control & Drives
In large-scale manufacturing industries across the world, the use of isolated industrial robots to perform repetitive mass welding as part of the production process continues to rise. But, now a new player is entering the South African market to give small, medium, and even large manufacturing companies a way to leverage the power of automation in their operations.

Read more...
New aluminium filter regulators
Emerson Automation Solutions Motion Control & Drives
Emerson has launched its new ASCO Series aluminium filter regulators, which maximise process efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime in a broad range of process applications.

Read more...
NSK bearings save steel wire plant over €1,2 million a year
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s assistance has proved vital to a company experiencing repeat failures of bearings fitted to the roller assemblies of its steel wire drawing machinery.

Read more...
No insulated bearings required
Motion Control & Drives
Earthrings has developed the world’s most reliable and cost-effective bearing protection solution, tested and approved by all electric motor manufacturers in South Africa.

Read more...
SKF’s integrated agri-specific solutions
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF is a deep-rooted, dependable partner to South Africa’s agricultural industry. This will be SKF’s tenth year at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show.

Read more...
Service agreements mitigate compressor cost of ownership
Motion Control & Drives
With the unprecedented rise in global energy prices, owners of compressed air systems are seeking new ways to improve the energy performance of their installations, and many are realising the benefits of a comprehensive maintenance regime.

Read more...
How Danone SA pulled off its new automated palletising system
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
When Yaskawa Southern Africa was contacted about Danone’s new automation project in Boksburg, the industrial robotics manufacturer teamed up with one of its preferred suppliers, Tectra Automation to offer a turnkey solution.

Read more...
Advanced automation for injection moulding
Motion Control & Drives
Campetella Robotic Centere is an Italian company specialising in the production and application of industrial robots and automation systems for plastic injection moulding.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved