Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric contributes to restoration of Notre-Dame

June 2023 News

Schneider Electric and the public institution in charge of rebuilding Notre-Dame de Paris have signed a sponsorship agreement in which Schneider is committed to contributing to the restoration of the cathedral through in-kind donations and the transfer of skills. The fire that severely damaged the cathedral in 2019 triggered an extraordinary wave of solidarity that Schneider Electric wanted to be part of.

Schneider’s commitment is to provide its expertise, equipment and state-of-the-art solutions. The company will supply all the equipment needed to power the site, including the transformer station and all the downstream electrical cabinets and breaker panels, with their components.

The agreement also includes a Building Management System (BMS) with all the tools for energy management and power consumption control. Sensors, controllers, PLCs, communication buses, and associated software will enable the cathedral’s operators to fine-tune the site’s energy use and consumption. Schneider is also supplying an inverter, a distribution board, and emergency lighting. In addition to the equipment, the company is responsible for maintaining the site’s electrical distribution systems, together with the design, engineering, commissioning, and programming of the installed systems, and for training future users.

Cédric Larcher, senior project manager at Schneider Electric France, is responsible for the implementation and follow-up of the project. Accustomed to tailormade projects in special environments, he and his team are delighted to be working on this project, which, in addition to its prestigious nature, is anything but ordinary. The reasons for this include the cathedral’s historical monument status, which brings its own specific requirements, but also its scale, the logistics, space and access constraints, and the resulting complexity of the work.

“For Schneider Electric, participating in the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is not only a technical partnership, but also a human one,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric. “It gives us the opportunity to deploy our most innovative and secure energy management solutions at an emblematic site dear to the citizens of France and the world. This project is also a human adventure for the employees who will participate on the site.”

Work onsite will begin in a few months and will secure the power supply to the site. The BMS will make it possible to control and optimise the monument’s energy consumption, bringing 21st-century innovations to this cathedral, which is a world heritage site and a masterpiece of medieval art.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Schneider Electric presents Food and Beverage Innovation Day
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric will be hosting its Food and Beverage Innovation Day on 21 June 2023 at the Galleria, Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Gauteng.

Read more...
A local training success story
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a South African manufacturer of quality educational engineering equipment, have in the last four years seen their partnership grow in leaps and bounds. The partnership now sees Amtec Techniquip extending its Schneider Electric didactic benches to include renewable energy (solar PV) benches.

Read more...
Knowledge sharing: a solution to the aging water infrastructure challenge
Schneider Electric South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the South African and UK governments, and which will see the two countries share experience, expertise and best practices in the prioritisation infrastructure projects, is good news for the country.

Read more...
New international online event from Eplan
EPLAN Software & Services News
What challenges are machine builders and switch-gear system manufacturers facing in today’s global markets? How can energy transition, networking ecosystems, the skilled worker shortage, and digital transformation be implemented in the best way? Solutions provider Eplan will be providing focused answers to these questions during its new online event “Eplan L!ve” on 21 June 2023.

Read more...
Utility-scale battery storage
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Utility-scale battery storage is becoming the storage method of choice for developed countries such as the US, and rightly so. Battery storage adds stability to variable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Read more...
Continued growth for industrial Ethernet and wireless networks
News
Every year HMS Networks analyses the industrial network market to estimate the distribution of new connected nodes in factory automation. This year’s study shows that the industrial network market is expected to grow by 7% in 2023.

Read more...
Innovative Touch Hand project
RS Components SA News
RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.

Read more...
ABB and Eya Bantu to assemble switchgear facility in Gqeberha
ABB South Africa News
The full benefits of ABB’s global experience, expertise and manufacturing excellence are now available locally, thanks to a newly formalised partnership with Eya Bantu.

Read more...
Schneider Electric on Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12th time in a row.

Read more...
Robust uninterruptible power supply
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads, while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved