Schneider Electric contributes to restoration of Notre-Dame

June 2023 News

Schneider Electric and the public institution in charge of rebuilding Notre-Dame de Paris have signed a sponsorship agreement in which Schneider is committed to contributing to the restoration of the cathedral through in-kind donations and the transfer of skills. The fire that severely damaged the cathedral in 2019 triggered an extraordinary wave of solidarity that Schneider Electric wanted to be part of.

Schneider’s commitment is to provide its expertise, equipment and state-of-the-art solutions. The company will supply all the equipment needed to power the site, including the transformer station and all the downstream electrical cabinets and breaker panels, with their components.

The agreement also includes a Building Management System (BMS) with all the tools for energy management and power consumption control. Sensors, controllers, PLCs, communication buses, and associated software will enable the cathedral’s operators to fine-tune the site’s energy use and consumption. Schneider is also supplying an inverter, a distribution board, and emergency lighting. In addition to the equipment, the company is responsible for maintaining the site’s electrical distribution systems, together with the design, engineering, commissioning, and programming of the installed systems, and for training future users.

Cédric Larcher, senior project manager at Schneider Electric France, is responsible for the implementation and follow-up of the project. Accustomed to tailormade projects in special environments, he and his team are delighted to be working on this project, which, in addition to its prestigious nature, is anything but ordinary. The reasons for this include the cathedral’s historical monument status, which brings its own specific requirements, but also its scale, the logistics, space and access constraints, and the resulting complexity of the work.

“For Schneider Electric, participating in the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is not only a technical partnership, but also a human one,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric. “It gives us the opportunity to deploy our most innovative and secure energy management solutions at an emblematic site dear to the citizens of France and the world. This project is also a human adventure for the employees who will participate on the site.”

Work onsite will begin in a few months and will secure the power supply to the site. The BMS will make it possible to control and optimise the monument’s energy consumption, bringing 21st-century innovations to this cathedral, which is a world heritage site and a masterpiece of medieval art.

