Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

A game changer for plant processing

May 2023 News

Siemens has launched version 4.0 of its SiMATIC PCS neo control system, which promises to accelerate digital transformation and optimise plant processing efficiencies.

The system is designed to prepare plants for the future, helping to alleviate shared industry challenges like collaboration, modular automation, scalability, interoperability, integration, and lifecycle management.

Rowan Dickason, vice president of the Process Automation Business Unit at Siemens says, “This state-of-the-art control system is more sustainable and embraces globalisation with its fully fledged web-based platform. The new control system is the way to re-think process automation technology and embrace digitalisation, interoperability, collaboration and agility. It integrates seamlessly with existing systems and allows multiple processes to happen simultaneously. It’s the future of process automation and we believe it will be a game-changer.”

The system supports all parts of the Module Type Package (MTP) standard, allowing for easy integration that can be achieved independently of the manufacturer, hence supporting a ‘plug and produce’ methodology. It also offers workflow improvements to further reduce engineering efforts.

Efficiency is core to all Siemens’ designs. The new Simatic S7-4100 automation system defines a new generation of controllers for the process industry, with the first release available exclusively for the Simatic PCS neo. The new controller is 30% smaller, with extended communication capabilities. It also reduces energy consumption by up to 50%. Importantly, in the South African context, it is robust and maintenance-free, and no batteries are required to buffer system data in the event of a power failure. “The controller is the brain of the process plant. Our Simatic S7-4100 controller takes this to a whole new level of performance,” adds Dickason.

In addition to the SIMATIC PCS neo v4.0, Siemens is releasing its fully integrated SIMATIC CN 4100 communication gateway. This facilitates a simple and secure data exchange, with SIMATIC PCS neo playing the role of a convenient data switch. This means data from the plant can simultaneously be fed from the plant to the controller and process control system. Supported protocols include the Modbus TCP and OPC UA, with more planned. “We designed these systems to relieve process control, simplify engineering and increase security,” concludes Dickason.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Referro Systems hosts successful automation event
News
Referro Systems recently hosted a successful two-day Automation Open Day event in Kathu, Northern Cape.

Read more...
Bridgestone sponsors World Solar Challenge
News
Bridgestone has announced its continued sponsorship of the World Solar Challenge 2023, a competition for teams to design, build, and compete with solar-powered vehicles in the world’s foremost solar technology and advanced engineering challenge.

Read more...
Omron has a strategic partnership with Lambda
Omron Electronics News
Omron has long believed in the power of co-creation. Now the company is taking this vision further and partnering up with OEMs to accelerate innovation.

Read more...
Hytec sponsors Technotrain training programme
News
Hytec South Africa has sponsored hydraulic training and training rigs for use by accredited training provider, Technotrain.

Read more...
Next generation autonomous driving systems
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
MobileDrive has adopted a model-based systems engineering approach to support its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems development, using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its comprehensive digital twin technology.

Read more...
The benefits of predictive maintenance
News
Clients looking for improved reliability and availability of their industrial equipment have a new partner in ISO-Reliability Partners, with its expertise combining the sciences of lubrication, filtration and tribology.

Read more...
Bosch Rexroth Africa publishes 2023 training calendar
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has published its training schedule for 2023. The group’s renowned training department offers various CPD-validated and merSETA-accredited training courses in fluid power.

Read more...
AVEVA partners with Azule Energy
News
AVEVA has partnered with Angola’s Azule Energy. The agreement will enable Azule Energy to reduce costs, improve safety, and unlock new production opportunities using AVEVA’s cloud, SaaS and digital twin technologies.

Read more...
From the Editor's Desk: We’ve come a long way
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
I still remember my first computer. It was an Apple, and it had a 64K hard drive, and I was so proud of it. Around that time a famous quote attributed to Bill Gates was going around saying “640K ought ...

Read more...
General Motors names Siemens Supplier of the Year
Siemens South Africa News
General Motors has recognised Siemens Digital Industries Software as a 2022 Supplier of the Year.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved