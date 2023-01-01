Sensirion raises the bar for liquid measurement
May 2023
Flow Measurement & Control
Sensirion closes the gap of flow sensors for high flow rates in industry with the cost-effective SLF3S-4000B liquid flow sensor. It accurately measures flow rates up to 1 l/min with the usual quality, while measuring just 5 cm in length and weighing 7 g.
To measure high flow rates accurately, either higher flow velocities or larger channel cross-sections are required; both factors, however, increase the likelihood of turbulence. To overcome this hydrodynamic limitation, Sensirion’s engineers employed a design trick when developing the new high-flow sensor: they laid out the new channel profile in a W-shape. This allows the MEMS chip to be positioned along the narrower side stream with laminar flow, where it can demonstrate its measurement performance.
Sensirion is moving into a new measurement dimension and now covers a much wider measurement range from microlitres per minute to 1 litre per minute. With the same look and feel as the three existing flow sensors in the SLF3x family, the SLF3S-4000B offers several advantages. Users can continue to use existing cables or software for readout without customisation, thus eliminating the need to reprogram software. The complete liquid flow sensor portfolio benefits users who want to source all their sensor technology from one specialist in automation solutions and fluid systems.
For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 40 00, barbara.thurnherr@sensirion.com, www.sensirion.com
Further reading:
New mass flow controller
Flow Measurement & Control
Sensirion’s next-generation mass flow controller is very compact and lightweight, and offers great performance in terms of repeatability, accuracy, control range, and speed.
Read more...
Non-intrusive flow metering solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
Flowmetrix SA, boasting over 50 years of flowmeter manufacturing experience, is committed to providing high-quality flow metering solutions and will showcase its range of magnetic in-line and ultrasonic ...
Read more...
Unlimited performance in limited spaces
KROHNE
Flow Measurement & Control
The AF-E 400 from KROHNE was specifically designed for industrial automation and is best in its class in terms of temperature range, accuracy, pressure drop, and flow range.
Read more...
Device for multiple measured quantities
Flow Measurement & Control
Bürkert’s FLOWave can measure more than just flow. The sensor recognises the change of liquids and gas bubbles in the medium, and records multiple measuring parameters such as flow, volume, temperature, ...
Read more...
Flowmeter with IO-Link
GHM Messtechnik SA
Flow Measurement & Control
GHM Messtechnik has on display the Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor from Honsberg. It is ideal for the measurement of flow, speed, temperature and volume in fluid media, without moving parts and on one ...
Read more...
High efficiency valves for industrial flow control
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Flow Measurement & Control
Important valves in BMG’s fluid technology portfolio include InterApp Bianca and Desponia butterfly valves, which are recommended for high efficiency and safe use in demanding industrial flow control applications.
Read more...
Accurate flow measurement in ultra-pure water
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The SU Puresonic detects water flow rates with high precision at volumes up to 1000 l/min. Thanks to ultrasound technology, this also applies to ultra-pure water with low conductivity, as produced in reverse osmosis plants.
Read more...
Master of all trades
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.
Read more...
Increased efficiency in crisps production
ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive.
Read more...
Magnetic drive pumps with monitoring – the best of two worlds
Valve & Automation
Flow Measurement & Control
By adapting the technologies used in the compressor industry, it has now been possible to develop a new generation of pumps that are closing the performance gap to mechanical seal pumps and metallic magnetic drive pumps.
Read more...