Sensirion raises the bar for liquid measurement

May 2023 Flow Measurement & Control

Sensirion closes the gap of flow sensors for high flow rates in industry with the cost-effective SLF3S-4000B liquid flow sensor. It accurately measures flow rates up to 1 l/min with the usual quality, while measuring just 5 cm in length and weighing 7 g.

To measure high flow rates accurately, either higher flow velocities or larger channel cross-sections are required; both factors, however, increase the likelihood of turbulence. To overcome this hydrodynamic limitation, Sensirion’s engineers employed a design trick when developing the new high-flow sensor: they laid out the new channel profile in a W-shape. This allows the MEMS chip to be positioned along the narrower side stream with laminar flow, where it can demonstrate its measurement performance.

Sensirion is moving into a new measurement dimension and now covers a much wider measurement range from microlitres per minute to 1 litre per minute. With the same look and feel as the three existing flow sensors in the SLF3x family, the SLF3S-4000B offers several advantages. Users can continue to use existing cables or software for readout without customisation, thus eliminating the need to reprogram software. The complete liquid flow sensor portfolio benefits users who want to source all their sensor technology from one specialist in automation solutions and fluid systems.

