Hydrogen detector for real-time monitoring
May 2023
Sensors & Transducers
The leading developer and manufacturer of core parts for automotive electronic management systems in South Korea has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, Hyundai Kefico relies on Sensirion sensors.
Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) have become increasingly important in recent years, as the demand for cleaner alternatives to petrol and natural gas has grown. FCEVs are similar to other electric vehicles in that they use electricity to power an electric motor. What sets them apart, however, is that FCEVs generate electricity using a fuel cell that is powered by hydrogen, rather than drawing electricity from a battery alone. In the fuel cell stack, pure hydrogen flows through a membrane and combines with atmospheric oxygen to produce electricity. However, because hydrogen ignites more easily than petrol or natural gas, there is a risk of explosion if the hydrogen leaks.
The answer to this problem is a sensor that constantly monitors the level of hydrogen in the fuel cell. To minimise vehicle failures, Hyundai Kefico has developed a hydrogen gas sensor that detects even the smallest hydrogen leaks in vehicles in real time, ensuring driver safety. Once a hydrogen leak is detected, the sensor outputs a signal in the form of analog voltages. The vehicle can then initiate all relevant safety mechanisms to prevent breakdowns. This makes the sensor ideal for applications such as fuel tanks, delivery systems and fuel cell stacks.
For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 40 00, barbara.thurnherr@sensirion.com, www.sensirion.com
