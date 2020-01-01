Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Slam-shut valve certified for hydrogen applications

May 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Emerson has announced that approval by Bureau Veritas Italia of its BM6X Series slam-shut valve for use in applications with up to 100% hydrogen and pressures up to 100 bar, was completed in December 2022. The certification was achieved as a result of the commitment of Emerson and Bureau Veritas Italia to ensure suitable products are available for use in new hydrogen infrastructure. The certification granted to the Emerson BM6X Series slam-shut valve confirms the verification of material suitability, based on internal and external seal tests performed at the Emerson production plant in Bologna, Italy.

Emerson is working with its customers to develop a hydrogen ecosystem, starting with research and innovation, and scaling up production and transportation. These efforts are an important focus of the European Union’s strategy on hydrogen, adopted in 2020, and of similar efforts in other countries and regions worldwide. Certifying key components, such as the Emerson BM6X Series slam-shut valve, is a critical step for these types of projects.

“The Bureau Veritas procedure relating to the issue of Type Approval for hydrogen operated actuators and valves defines the audit process for the issue, maintenance and renewal of the certification for actuators and valves used with hydrogen or hydrogen mixtures,” says technical manager at Bureau Veritas, Giuseppe Signoretta. “This procedure supports the certification of products ready to be used in the hydrogen field, and it provides a suitable tool for the concrete implementation of the European plans for energy independence and reduction of CO2 emissions. The collaboration between Emerson and Bureau Veritas demonstrates a concrete commitment to offer suitable and safe products for natural gas distribution networks.”

To ensure product quality, safety, and conformity, Emerson is collaborating with the testing and certification agency Bureau Veritas Italia, and it has developed internal procedures to assess the suitability of products to be used in gas infrastructure applications. The Emerson procedures describe the requirements, tests and inspection methods for metallic and non-metallic materials, and for internal and external sealing necessary to use pressure control products in contact with natural gas and blended hydrogen or pure hydrogen. After the first certification obtained for the Emerson BM6X Series slam-shut valve, Emerson will continue to certify other equipment used in hydrogen infrastructure to ensure sustainability and reliability for this rapidly developing market.

The Emerson BM6X Series slam-shut valve has multiple applications throughout gas transmission networks, regulating stations and end use infrastructure. For example, natural gas transmission and distribution companies can blend hydrogen into their distribution systems, reducing emissions when the blended mixture of hydrogen and natural gas is burned in homes for cooking, heating, and other uses. Industrial end users can reduce emissions by using a mix of hydrogen and natural gas as fuel for turbines used for power generation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Intelligent filling machine lubrication for food and beverage
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
One of the most critical applications determining overall OEE in beverage manufacture is the filling machine itself. Therefore the filling equipment must be accurate, versatile, hygienic and reliable.

Read more...
MV motors deliver reliability and better total cost
Zest WEG Group Africa Motion Control & Drives
Many critical industrial and other applications can benefit from medium voltage (MV) electric motors, due to their reliability and low total cost of ownership. According to Zest WEG sales specialist, ...

Read more...
Gear business driven by sustainability
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE has for many years pursued a sustainability agenda that is applied across every aspect of its business.

Read more...
High-performance additives and lubricants for sugar processing
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG provides engineering components and support services to the sugar industry, ensuring high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime and long service life of systems.

Read more...
Large WEG motors on oil rigs
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
Classified as hazardous areas, offshore oil rigs require that any equipment installed on them is certified accordingly – including electric motors to drive critical gas compressors. WEG electric motors ...

Read more...
New flushing ring design
Emerson Automation Solutions Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 319 flushing ring with valve-integrated design, ensuring accurate differential pressure measurement and lower maintenance, suitable for a wide range of differential pressure applications.

Read more...
SKF prediction model development successfully audited by DNV
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The SKF Generalised Bearing Life Model concept, and the process leading to extensions of its applicability to special bearing design features and materials, has been successfully audited by the independent certification body DNV.

Read more...
Transportation ball screws in high demand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s transportation ball screws are in high demand for applications that do not require the finite precision of a ground ball screw, but must still reliably transmit linear loads, and provide high-speed, yet accurate, positioning.

Read more...
Sweet success for Bosch Projects
Bosch Projects Motion Control & Drives
Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved