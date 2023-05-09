Newsflash: Ethernet APL Steering Committee

If you have expertise in this area and are interested in creating guidelines etc. for this technology, please join me at the Africa Automation Technology Fair on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 from 14:00 to 14:45 at the Training Pavilion, Gallagher Conference Centre.

From the Editor's Desk: We've come a long way

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)

Omron has a strategic partnership with Lambda

Omron Electronics

General Motors names Siemens Supplier of the Year

Siemens South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Vans achieves best ever first quarter

News

Invertek Drives highlights VFD advantages

News

SBTi approves SKF's emissions reduction targets

SKF South Africa

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Remain in the loop

SAIMC

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC

Steinmüller Africa to empower local community

News

Reaching sustainable development goals

News

I still remember my first computer. It was an Apple, and it had a 64K hard drive, and I was so proud of it. Around that time a famous quote attributed to Bill Gates was going around saying “640K oughtOmron has long believed in the power of co-creation. Now the company is taking this vision further and partnering up with OEMs to accelerate innovation.General Motors has recognised Siemens Digital Industries Software as a 2022 Supplier of the Year.Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently pursuing its goal of building the most desirable vans, and increased its sales by a total of 12% in the first three months of the year.The importance of variable frequency drives (VFD) in reducing energy use in industries using electric motor control applications was the topic at Hannover Messe 2023.SKF has received validation of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).Today I need to discuss how our members can remain in the loop with SAIMC affairs.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly technology meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Hotel in Pinetown. Jurie Weidemann, external sales engineer at Pepperl+Fuchs, presented to an interested audience on the topic of Ethernet APL.Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of Distributed Power Africa and the French utility company, EDF.