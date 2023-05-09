Editor's Choice
Newsflash: Ethernet APL Steering Committee

June 2023 News


Johan Maartens.

The SAIMC has received a request to establish a Steering Committee for Ethernet APL for southern Africa.

If you have expertise in this area and are interested in creating guidelines etc. for this technology, please join me at the Africa Automation Technology Fair on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 from 14:00 to 14:45 at the Training Pavilion, Gallagher Conference Centre.

PLEASE NOTE: On the AATF website it is incorrectly marked ‘APU workshop’ instead of ‘APL Workshop’.

Register Here


Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


