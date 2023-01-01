Telco sensors for blocked /empty chute detection

In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors, as the highly contaminated environments make them difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution and guarantee reliable detection.
Blocked or empty chute is a common application in industry for hopper or crusher detection. The Telco Sensors system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receivers (LR). Sensing ranges from 18, 40 and 70 m, with enough power to ‘see through’ build up contamination. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in through-beam mode, out of the product stream, and at the desired height to prevent build up that could damage the conveyor belt.
The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA − full power is used to allow for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in the toughest of environments.
Hydrogen detector for real-time monitoring
Sensors & Transducers
Hyundai Kefico has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, the company relies on Sensirion sensors.
Read more...Ultra high purity transducer WIKA Instruments
Sensors & Transducers
WIKA’s WUD-2x-E model is a compact, ultra-high-purity transducer for high-accuracy pressure measurement of ultrapure gases in the semiconductor industry.
Read more...Ultra-compact high resolution code reader Omron Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
OMRON’s MicroHAWK range has been expanded with the V440-F, a barcode reader that achieves high-volume, high-speed reading of the smallest codes. This field-configurable barcode reader is able to read ...
Read more...Vibration diagnostics in the field ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two ...
Read more...Length and speed measurement Atlas Industrial Systems
Sensors & Transducers
Atlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form of ...
Read more...Sensors for pulp and paper applications Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...
Read more...Optical label slot sensor for labels Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
When automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed is critical. The solution from Turck Banner is the cost-effective SLE3 optical label sensor, which is placed early in the labelling process, at the point where labels are pulled from the roll.