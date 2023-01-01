Telco sensors for blocked /empty chute detection

In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors, as the highly contaminated environments make them difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution and guarantee reliable detection.

Blocked or empty chute is a common application in industry for hopper or crusher detection. The Telco Sensors system used for blocked chute detection consists of a PA 11 amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receivers (LR). Sensing ranges from 18, 40 and 70 m, with enough power to ‘see through’ build up contamination. A hole is drilled through the chute on either side so the transmitter and receiver can be mounted in through-beam mode, out of the product stream, and at the desired height to prevent build up that could damage the conveyor belt.

The amplifier has an adjustable on/off time delay. There is also a sensitivity adjustment on the PA − full power is used to allow for dust, dirt and misalignment. These features have made Telco’s infrared sensors a sought-after solution in the toughest of environments.

