Ensuring reliable long-distance signal delivery

May 2023 Industrial Wireless

Remote monitoring specialist Omniflex has launched the Omniterm FCX, a fibre optic switch contact signal repeater unit that transmits a switch contact status signal bidirectionally up to 20 km. The first with a safety integrity level SIL-2 rating, the FCX will reassure system designers that they can build it into safety critical systems. The unit uses fail-safe 1oo2 architecture and is ideal for the controlled, emergency shutdown of electrical substations and other safety-critical applications.

The transceiver is compatible with either 850 nm multi-mode or 1310 nm single-mode fibre optic cabling; the latter can send switch contact signals up to 20 km of range. The FCX is powered from a 10-30 V DC power supply, and the device can operate in a range of 0 to 60°C.

“This FCX is also a bidirectional transceiver, so it combines the transmission and reception capabilities into one device, eliminating the need for separate modules. One module is placed at either end of a duplex fibre optic link, and when the contact on the first is closed, the other module is energised, replicating the contact signal.”

The FCX can also figure in mining and materials handling, and nuclear radiological safety warning signals and monitoring functions. The SIL-2 rating is a mark of trust for system designers that the risk associated with transmitting switch contact signals over long distances can be limited to appropriate levels.

For more information contact Ian Loudon, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists, +27 31 207 7466, sales@omniflex.com, www.omniflex.com


Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Fax: +27 31 208 2058
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Wireless remote monitoring for petrochemical applications
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
How wireless telemetry systems using unlicensed radio bands can help petrochemical facilities collect operational data conveniently and cost effectively.

Free of charge data security
VEGA Controls SA Industrial Wireless
When a level or pressure sensor is taken out of service and replaced, it takes countless important sensor settings and data with it into retirement. However, the settings and measured values are not lost, because a new VEGA software tool saves everything that matters.

Wireless communication for control of moving machinery
SMC Corporation South Africa Industrial Wireless
SMC has solved the problem of unreliable fieldbus communication via slip rings with its EX600-W wireless modules. The system uses two modules: a base unit where the hardwired fieldbus network connects, ...

RMS monitoring system
Action Instruments SA Industrial Wireless
The Rotronic Monitoring System is a modular system of hardware elements and web-based software. It provides maximum flexibility in installation and ensures readily available data. The data loggers record ...

Explosion-protected remote I/O system
Industrial Wireless
For more than 30 years, the IS1+ explosion-protected remote I/O systems from R. STAHL have been used for a wide range of process automation applications in Zone 1 and 2, and Division 1 and 2 environments. ...

Upgrading safety-critical alarms
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice
The Sasol chemical plant has undergone a series of infrastructure upgrades in recent years to replace ageing, outdated systems. Sasol engaged safety-critical alarm specialist Omniflex, which was formed as part of a Conlog management buyout, to provide the replacement systems.

Robust UHF read/write devices for industrial environments
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Wireless
UHF read/write heads from Pepperl+Fuchs are the perfect choice for all far-field applications requiring detection ranges of up to six metres.

SLA battery management for low standby requirements
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Omniflex advises on the proper selection, sizing and choice of sealed lead-acid batteries for backup power in small DC systems.

RS-485/422 to wireless device server
DRH Components Industrial Wireless
The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options.

IoV – the cutting edge of vehicle automation
Schneider Electric South Africa Industrial Wireless
Like the IoT, the IoV can – through intuitive technologies such as AI – anticipate a driver's intent and provide communications and intelligence, realising a safer and optimised driving experience.

