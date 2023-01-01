Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Increased efficiency in metal panels handling

May 2023 Sensors & Transducers

One of Germany’s leading automotive manufacturers uses various vision systems in its factories in order to continuously implement more efficient transport routes. With electromobility and environmental concerns transforming the automotive industry, improving resource efficiency in the use of raw materials and components plays a key role in manufacturing. Transport routes are continuously being improved and streamlined. To achieve this, the company decided to rely on the experience of ifm.

In the BIW assembly lines of automotive manufacturing plants, high material handling costs arise during production due to the supply of semi-finished products from the stamping facility to the production line. For example, approximately 4000 door panel components per day need to be transported by truck. The capacities of the trucks and the load carriers used to transport the doors have an influence on the number of required transport routes and thus directly on the logistics costs. Moreover, free space in the vicinity of the production lines is required for parts that need to be stored before being fed into the production line. This is why the capacity of each load carrier plays a role in keeping logistics overheads and storage space to a minimum.

The aim was to reduce material handling costs while at the same time maintaining production quality, and the goal was to have the load carrier transport twice as many door panel components. This would save 50% in material handling costs and 50% in storage costs. However, as the robot was not capable of safely unloading each panel piece by piece from the load carrier, an additional sensor system was necessary.

This is where ifm’s OPD100 came into play. With only a few pushes of a button, the sensor was set up quickly, and it safely detected when two panels instead of one had been placed upon one another.

Thanks to the OPD100 profile sensor, ifm has closed the gap between the simple and low-priced distance sensors and the complex and costly vision systems. The profile sensor is a true all-rounder and offers a solution for many quality control and position detection applications. This is a robust solution that also works reliably under extraneous light and with differently coloured objects. Objects can be flexibly positioned within the laser line, and the sensor can be set up within minutes, without additional software, thanks to its three pushbuttons. After being successfully tested in one facility, this application was immediately installed in other production systems.

A small investment has resulted in a substantial saving in costs. Some of the benefits are:

• The PMD Profiler reliably detects two panels placed upon one another.

• Reduced transport routes and storage costs.

• Resistance to extraneous light and easy to position.

• Easy setup in just a few minutes with no expert knowledge needed.

• Resistant to extraneous light up to 20 000 lux.

• Flexible, distance-independent object positioning.

• Quick setup.

• No expert knowledge needed.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Further reading:

Hydrogen detector for real-time monitoring
Sensors & Transducers
Hyundai Kefico has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, the company relies on Sensirion sensors.

Read more...
Ultra high purity transducer
WIKA Instruments Sensors & Transducers
WIKA’s WUD-2x-E model is a compact, ultra-high-purity transducer for high-accuracy pressure measurement of ultrapure gases in the semiconductor industry.

Read more...
Paving the way for way for ultra-fast sustainable computers
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The discovery of new quantum materials with magnetic properties are believed to pave the way for ultra-fast and considerably more energy-efficient computers and mobile devices.

Read more...
Telco sensors for blocked /empty chute detection
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors, as the highly contaminated environments make them difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution and guarantee reliable detection.

Read more...
Ensuring optimal milk quantity and quality
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
An international OEM and plant constructor for the food industry also produces automatic milking systems. These allow cows to be milked without human interference.

Read more...
Ultra-compact high resolution code reader
Omron Electronics Sensors & Transducers
OMRON’s MicroHAWK range has been expanded with the V440-F, a barcode reader that achieves high-volume, high-speed reading of the smallest codes. This field-configurable barcode reader is able to read ...

Read more...
Vibration diagnostics in the field
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two ...

Read more...
Length and speed measurement
Atlas Industrial Systems Sensors & Transducers
Atlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form of ...

Read more...
Supporting workers with manual processes
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In today’s automation world, ensuring the quality of manual work steps is a challenge compared to digitalised processes. With ifm’s new worker assistance system, quality assurance is easily achieved and costly complaints can be prevented.

Read more...
Manual assembly training engineer system
ifm - South Africa News
IFM mate stands for ‘manual assembly training engineer’ and is a reliable companion and guide for all manual assembly tasks. The recording system can cater for both simple and complex tasks, and a consistently ...

Read more...











