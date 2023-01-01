New mass flow controller
May 2023
Flow Measurement & Control
The SFC6000 is Sensirion’s next-generation mass flow controller, impressing with an unbeatable price-performance ratio and a very attractive delivery time of eight weeks. While the industry is currently struggling with delivery times of 30 to 53 weeks, SFC6000 samples are available within two to four weeks.
The SFC6000 is very compact and lightweight; it therefore allows customers to optimise their devices in terms of size and weight. This is a decisive advantage, especially for portable devices. Furthermore, it offers great performance in terms of repeatability, accuracy, control range, and speed. The SFC6000 is highly integrated and has a very robust supply chain because so few electronic components are used. It is best suited for analytical instruments (gas chromatography or bioreactors), semiconductor applications (front-opening unified pods or glass coatings and treatment) and process automation.
Based on the principle of thermal mass measurement, and using the proven CMOSens MEMS technology, Sensirion builds revolutionary mass flow controllers with best-in-class performance and speed which, unlike most other devices on the market, do not drift and do not require in-service re-calibration.
For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 40 00, barbara.thurnherr@sensirion.com, www.sensirion.com
Further reading:
Sensirion raises the bar for liquid measurement
Flow Measurement & Control
Sensirion closes the gap of flow sensors for high flow rates in industry with the cost-effective SLF3S-4000B liquid flow sensor.
Read more...
Non-intrusive flow metering solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
Flowmetrix SA, boasting over 50 years of flowmeter manufacturing experience, is committed to providing high-quality flow metering solutions and will showcase its range of magnetic in-line and ultrasonic ...
Read more...
Unlimited performance in limited spaces
KROHNE
Flow Measurement & Control
The AF-E 400 from KROHNE was specifically designed for industrial automation and is best in its class in terms of temperature range, accuracy, pressure drop, and flow range.
Read more...
Device for multiple measured quantities
Flow Measurement & Control
Bürkert’s FLOWave can measure more than just flow. The sensor recognises the change of liquids and gas bubbles in the medium, and records multiple measuring parameters such as flow, volume, temperature, ...
Read more...
Flowmeter with IO-Link
GHM Messtechnik SA
Flow Measurement & Control
GHM Messtechnik has on display the Omniplus-F thermal flow sensor from Honsberg. It is ideal for the measurement of flow, speed, temperature and volume in fluid media, without moving parts and on one ...
Read more...
High efficiency valves for industrial flow control
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Flow Measurement & Control
Important valves in BMG’s fluid technology portfolio include InterApp Bianca and Desponia butterfly valves, which are recommended for high efficiency and safe use in demanding industrial flow control applications.
Read more...
Accurate flow measurement in ultra-pure water
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The SU Puresonic detects water flow rates with high precision at volumes up to 1000 l/min. Thanks to ultrasound technology, this also applies to ultra-pure water with low conductivity, as produced in reverse osmosis plants.
Read more...
Master of all trades
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.
Read more...
Increased efficiency in crisps production
ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive.
Read more...
Magnetic drive pumps with monitoring – the best of two worlds
Valve & Automation
Flow Measurement & Control
By adapting the technologies used in the compressor industry, it has now been possible to develop a new generation of pumps that are closing the performance gap to mechanical seal pumps and metallic magnetic drive pumps.
Read more...