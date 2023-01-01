New mass flow controller

May 2023 Flow Measurement & Control

The SFC6000 is Sensirion’s next-generation mass flow controller, impressing with an unbeatable price-performance ratio and a very attractive delivery time of eight weeks. While the industry is currently struggling with delivery times of 30 to 53 weeks, SFC6000 samples are available within two to four weeks.

The SFC6000 is very compact and lightweight; it therefore allows customers to optimise their devices in terms of size and weight. This is a decisive advantage, especially for portable devices. Furthermore, it offers great performance in terms of repeatability, accuracy, control range, and speed. The SFC6000 is highly integrated and has a very robust supply chain because so few electronic components are used. It is best suited for analytical instruments (gas chromatography or bioreactors), semiconductor applications (front-opening unified pods or glass coatings and treatment) and process automation.

Based on the principle of thermal mass measurement, and using the proven CMOSens MEMS technology, Sensirion builds revolutionary mass flow controllers with best-in-class performance and speed which, unlike most other devices on the market, do not drift and do not require in-service re-calibration.

For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 40 00, barbara.thurnherr@sensirion.com, www.sensirion.com





