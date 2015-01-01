Editor's Choice
New era for e-bikes

June 2023 Motion Control & Drives

With the new Lightrider E Ultimate, Swiss bicycle manufacturer Thömus is launching the world's first full suspension cross-country electric mountain bike weighing less than 15 kilograms. This record-breaking weight is made possible by the small and efficient maxon BIKEDRIVE AIR drive in the extremely lightweight Thömus ultra-high modulus carbon frame.

The partnership between Thömus and drive specialist maxon, that began in the winter of 2021, is delivering results not only in World Cup racing. Behind the scenes, a lot of work has been done on a new, ultra-lightweight electric mountain bike in recent months, which, together with the maxon BIKEDRIVE AIR drive, heralds a new era for electric mountain bikes. Weighing less than 15 kilograms in total and with a slim, rigid frame, the Lightrider E Ultimate is a real racing bike that can be manoeuvred easily and agilely over any terrain.

For Thomas Binggeli, CEO and owner of Thömus, the new development is a milestone: “We developed the Light-rider E Ultimate in close cooperation with maxon and our World Cup team. The feedback we have had from training on the ride, and the low weight, has been amazing. The new e-bike is not designed with just professional athletes in mind, however. Every cyclist can enjoy this unique riding experience.”

Perfect combination of ride and design

The barely noticeable additional weight of the maxon drive of only 3,5 kilograms, in combination with the superior carbon technology from Thömus, delivers a ride that feels as natural on the trail as on the World Cup bike of overall World Cup winner Mathias Flückiger. As soon as you begin to climb, the Lightrider E Ultimate feels as if a tailwind is gently pushing you uphill, making it perfect for training or riding in a group. The unique freewheel technology of the maxon BIKEDRIVE AIR e-bike system ensures natural transitions from supported to non-supported riding, and vice versa. The result is an e-bike with the perfect balance between weight and agility that feels just like a normal bike. The Lightrider E Ultimate is also available in an extra small frame size and is therefore suitable for everyone.

maxon’s experience in the development of drive motors for Mars rovers over the course of its 60-year history reflects in the system’s compact size, which allows the battery to be integrated invisibly into the frame. Only an inconspicuously integrated control element on the top tube hints at the extra power hidden in the bike. Equipped with a 250 Wh battery and an optional range extender with an additional 250 Wh capacity, technically challenging trails can be tackled with ease.


