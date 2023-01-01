Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

More power from smaller motors

June 2023 Motion Control & Drives

A new high-performance, two-piece polymer cage pushes SKF’s Hybrid deep groove ball bearing into new limits, and gives more flexibility in the design choices. By allowing higher rotational speeds, it operates more quietly and efficiently than bearings with common cages. Furthermore, it enables higher power density, leading to more power output from the same size electric motor.

SKF has developed a new hybrid deep groove ball bearing for high-speed applications. The new bearing is aimed at applications such as rail industry traction motors, and electric machines and drives. SKF already has three pilot customers, all of them OEMs.

A new lightweight cage helps to boost the limiting speed by at least 60% compared to traditional designs. Additionally, the polymeric cage helps to reduce friction, leading to quieter operation and allowing higher power density in the application. “Our new cage design helps our customers to get more power from electric motors, which enables downsizing,” says Andreas Pichler, business and project engineer at SKF.

By improving the efficiency of electric machines and drives, the new bearing can cut energy consumption, increase reliability and reduce the total cost of ownership. Its two-piece cage is made from PEEK and PA66, making it 80% lighter than a brass cage. As well as running more quietly, the bearing operates at a lower temperature, which prolongs grease life and extends relubrication intervals. This can give engineers more flexibility in their design choices.

In addition, its limiting speed is twice that of a single-piece polyamide cage, and 60% higher than a brass one.

Rigidly connected cage bars ensure robustness, which helps to lengthen service life in harsh conditions. The optimised geometry also eliminates radial deformation from high centrifugal forces, the ‘umbrella effect’, that typically occurs on snap-type cages running at high speed. The new bearing is targeted at OEMs in rail, off-highway vehicles, E-mobility, and industrial/electrical applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Intelligent filling machine lubrication for food and beverage
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
One of the most critical applications determining overall OEE in beverage manufacture is the filling machine itself. Therefore the filling equipment must be accurate, versatile, hygienic and reliable.

Read more...
Slam-shut valve certified for hydrogen applications
Emerson Automation Solutions Motion Control & Drives
Emerson has announced approval by Bureau Veritas Italia of its BM6X Series Slam-Shut valve for use in applications with up to 100% hydrogen and pressures up to 100 bar.

Read more...
MV motors deliver reliability and better total cost
Zest WEG Group Africa Motion Control & Drives
Many critical industrial and other applications can benefit from medium voltage (MV) electric motors, due to their reliability and low total cost of ownership. According to Zest WEG sales specialist, ...

Read more...
Gear business driven by sustainability
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE has for many years pursued a sustainability agenda that is applied across every aspect of its business.

Read more...
SBTi approves SKF’s emissions reduction targets
SKF South Africa News
SKF has received validation of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Read more...
High-performance additives and lubricants for sugar processing
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG provides engineering components and support services to the sugar industry, ensuring high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime and long service life of systems.

Read more...
Large WEG motors on oil rigs
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
Classified as hazardous areas, offshore oil rigs require that any equipment installed on them is certified accordingly – including electric motors to drive critical gas compressors. WEG electric motors ...

Read more...
SKF prediction model development successfully audited by DNV
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The SKF Generalised Bearing Life Model concept, and the process leading to extensions of its applicability to special bearing design features and materials, has been successfully audited by the independent certification body DNV.

Read more...
Transportation ball screws in high demand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s transportation ball screws are in high demand for applications that do not require the finite precision of a ground ball screw, but must still reliably transmit linear loads, and provide high-speed, yet accurate, positioning.

Read more...
Sweet success for Bosch Projects
Bosch Projects Motion Control & Drives
Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved