CSIR appoints industry experts to manufacturing advisory panel

June 2023 News

The CSIR has appointed a Manufacturing Industry advisory panel to align its manufacturing efforts with industry priorities. This move comes as part of the CSIR industrialisation strategy aimed at driving economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

The CSIR's industrialisation strategy focuses on developing and implementing innovative solutions to address key challenges facing the manufacturing sector in South Africa, including skills development, technology transfer, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques.

Through the strategic cluster, CSIR Future Production: Manufacturing, the CSIR aims to leverage digital transformation and 4IR technologies to drive the re-industrialisation of South African manufacturing industries and accelerate socioeconomic prosperity through innovative leadership.

The Manufacturing Industry advisory panel comprises experts from priority sectors such as metals, machinery and mining equipment, automotive, health (medical devices), energy, and aerospace and defence, within the cluster. The panel is responsible for providing guidance and inputs to establish an industrial development portfolio that aligns with the manufacturing industry and sector priorities in South Africa.

CSIR executive manager, Dr Ajith Gopal said, "We are delighted to welcome such a talented and experienced group of individuals to our advisory panel. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we work to drive innovation and growth in the South African manufacturing sector. We are confident that their insights and advice will help us achieve our strategic objectives and make a significant contribution to the industry."

The CSIR is committed to driving the growth of the South African manufacturing industry through innovation and collaboration. With the appointment of the new advisory panel, the council is aiming to build on its successes and continue to be a leading force in the field of advanced manufacturing.

For more information contact Dr Ajith Gopal, CSIR, +27 12 841 2804, agopal@csir.co.za, www.csir.co.za





