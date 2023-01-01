Editor's Choice
Automation system for lithium refinery

June 2023 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Valmet will deliver a Valmet DNA automation system to a lithium project run by Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiary Keliber in Kokkola, Finland. “Battery chemicals are an interesting process area and there is a lot of future potential. Automation plays an important role in process reliability, usability and performance. We are happy that Keliber trusted us and chose Valmet DNA as its main automation system,” says Valmet sales manager, Arto Mäkinen.

“The Valmet DNA automation system fits perfectly in the demanding new industry of battery chemical production. The technical capability of the distributed control systems and Valmet’s digital services meet our expectations for this type of novel and demanding process exceptionally well. With the modern user interface and high usability of the system, the production targets can be achieved. Additionally, Valmet can support our long-term operations, sustainability, and efficiency targets by offering optimisation and simulation opportunities, and local and remote support from Valmet customer service,” says Juha Kerttula, electrical and automation manager of Keliber.

For more information contact Juha-Pekka Jalkanen, Valmet, +358 50 344 7864, www.valmet.com


