Automation system for lithium refinery

Valmet will deliver a Valmet DNA automation system to a lithium project run by Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiary Keliber in Kokkola, Finland. “Battery chemicals are an interesting process area and there is a lot of future potential. Automation plays an important role in process reliability, usability and performance. We are happy that Keliber trusted us and chose Valmet DNA as its main automation system,” says Valmet sales manager, Arto Mäkinen.
“The Valmet DNA automation system fits perfectly in the demanding new industry of battery chemical production. The technical capability of the distributed control systems and Valmet’s digital services meet our expectations for this type of novel and demanding process exceptionally well. With the modern user interface and high usability of the system, the production targets can be achieved. Additionally, Valmet can support our long-term operations, sustainability, and efficiency targets by offering optimisation and simulation opportunities, and local and remote support from Valmet customer service,” says Juha Kerttula, electrical and automation manager of Keliber.
For more information contact Juha-Pekka Jalkanen, Valmet, +358 50 344 7464,www.valmet.com
The automation level in the water industry needs to improve to cope with the increasing demand for fresh and clean water.
People often have little realisation as to how badly a faulty valve can affect the performance of the control of the loop. So how can one make a real valve with its problems into a perfect valve? The answer is simple. One makes use of a technique called cascade control, whereby a second controller is used to control the flow of fluid through the valve.
