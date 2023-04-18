Turck Banner appoints marketing communications manager

Turck Banner South Africa is pleased to announce that Maxine Kairuz has been appointed as marketing communications manager, as of 18 April 2023. Maxine joined Turck Banner in September 2022 as marketing assistant/receptionist with the role of assisting marketing manager, Hennie Blignaut in the marketing of Turck Banner, with specific focus on marketing communication, design assistance, and events management. “Maxine has proved to be an asset to the company, and along with her marketing skill set, I am really excited to share this new journey with her. I am convinced she will play a key role in placing Turck Banner firmly in the minds of our customers,” says Brandon Topham, CEO of Turck Banner South Africa.
Maxine Kairuz.
Maxine holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management (cum laude), and while administering a company for many years, gained invaluable experience in driving growth, brand awareness and customer-centric campaign strategies. Along with her creative design ability and digital platform experience, she will ensure successful communication and market awareness of the Turck Banner brand.
“Having a marketing communications manager on board was part of the plan to ensure that Turck Banner strengthens its marketing team. Maxine’s ability to be both inventive and creative, combined with her passion for marketing and interpersonal skills, make her the perfect match for the Turck Banner team,” says Blignaut.
Turck Banner wishes her all the best as she fulfils her role to the best of her abilities.
