Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Turck Banner appoints marketing communications manager

June 2023 News

Turck Banner South Africa is pleased to announce that Maxine Kairuz has been appointed as marketing communications manager, as of 18 April 2023. Maxine joined Turck Banner in September 2022 as marketing assistant/receptionist with the role of assisting marketing manager, Hennie Blignaut in the marketing of Turck Banner, with specific focus on marketing communication, design assistance, and events management. “Maxine has proved to be an asset to the company, and along with her marketing skill set, I am really excited to share this new journey with her. I am convinced she will play a key role in placing Turck Banner firmly in the minds of our customers,” says Brandon Topham, CEO of Turck Banner South Africa.


Maxine Kairuz.

Maxine holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management (cum laude), and while administering a company for many years, gained invaluable experience in driving growth, brand awareness and customer-centric campaign strategies. Along with her creative design ability and digital platform experience, she will ensure successful communication and market awareness of the Turck Banner brand.

“Having a marketing communications manager on board was part of the plan to ensure that Turck Banner strengthens its marketing team. Maxine’s ability to be both inventive and creative, combined with her passion for marketing and interpersonal skills, make her the perfect match for the Turck Banner team,” says Blignaut.

Turck Banner wishes her all the best as she fulfils her role to the best of her abilities.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks
Turck Banner Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.

Read more...
Smart IP67 power supply for modular machines
Turck Banner Electrical Power & Protection
Machines and plants are increasingly designed as modular systems to respond quickly to changing production and market requirements. This requires the use of decentralised system components – including the cabinet-free power supply.

Read more...
The ultimate outdoor sensing solution
Turck Banner Level Measurement & Control
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a new long-range model. This sensor can accurately recognise and measure targets up to 25 m away, which is a 10 m increase over previous models.

Read more...
From the Editor's Desk: We’ve come a long way
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
I still remember my first computer. It was an Apple, and it had a 64K hard drive, and I was so proud of it. Around that time a famous quote attributed to Bill Gates was going around saying “640K ought ...

Read more...
Omron has a strategic partnership with Lambda
Omron Electronics News
Omron has long believed in the power of co-creation. Now the company is taking this vision further and partnering up with OEMs to accelerate innovation.

Read more...
General Motors names Siemens Supplier of the Year
Siemens South Africa News
General Motors has recognised Siemens Digital Industries Software as a 2022 Supplier of the Year.

Read more...
Mercedes-Benz Vans achieves best ever first quarter
News
Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently pursuing its goal of building the most desirable vans, and increased its sales by a total of 12% in the first three months of the year.

Read more...
Invertek Drives highlights VFD advantages
News
The importance of variable frequency drives (VFD) in reducing energy use in industries using electric motor control applications was the topic at Hannover Messe 2023.

Read more...
SBTi approves SKF’s emissions reduction targets
SKF South Africa News
SKF has received validation of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Read more...
Steinmüller Africa to empower local community
News
Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved