Portable flue gas analyser

April 2023 Temperature Measurement

Ametek Land, a specialist in high accuracy, non-contact temperature measurement systems, has developed a portable flue gas analyser to aid combustion optimisation and gas testing in glass furnaces. As glass manufacturing is a highly energy-intensive process, optimising the combustion conditions is essential to minimise energy costs and ensure compliance with air pollution emissions regulations.

Ametek Land has developed systems specifically for accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing in glass furnaces, helping to meet combustion optimisation requirements.

For combustion optimisation, the first requirement is to set the correct fuel-to-air ratio, minimising the amount of excess air, while still allowing complete combustion of the fuel.

The Lancom 4 portable flue gas analyser from Ametek Land measures the key parameters needed to understand and adjust the burner controls. Designed to deliver eight hours of battery operation, the Lancom 4 provides exceptional analytical performance, ideal for conventional and oxy-fuelled furnaces.

The Lancom 4 is integrated into a compact battery-powered unit and can measure up to eight gases simultaneously with nine separate sensors (including high and low CO). Simple to set up and easy to operate, the Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing, is adaptable to a wide variety of applications, and ensures a plant maintains full compliance with safety and emissions requirements.

Customisable to specific gas measurements and process stream conditions, a resilient stainless-steel probe extracts the gas sample, while advanced real-time processing techniques produce the highly accurate combustion and emissions calculations needed. A ceramic probe is available for high-temperature applications, such as those in the glass industry.

Global industry manager, Philippe Kerbois said, “The Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing and is adaptable to a wide variety of applications. Full compliance with safety and emissions requirements is critical, and the Lancom 4 utilises advanced real-time processing techniques to produce the highly accurate combustion and emissions calculations needed.”

The latest application note can be found at www.ametek-land.com/pressreleases/application-notes/glass-application-notes

For more information contact Ametek Land, land.enquiry@ametek.com





