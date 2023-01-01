Portable flue gas analyser
April 2023
Temperature Measurement
Ametek Land, a specialist in high accuracy, non-contact temperature measurement systems, has developed a portable flue gas analyser to aid combustion optimisation and gas testing in glass furnaces. As glass manufacturing is a highly energy-intensive process, optimising the combustion conditions is essential to minimise energy costs and ensure compliance with air pollution emissions regulations.
Ametek Land has developed systems specifically for accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing in glass furnaces, helping to meet combustion optimisation requirements.
For combustion optimisation, the first requirement is to set the correct fuel-to-air ratio, minimising the amount of excess air, while still allowing complete combustion of the fuel.
The Lancom 4 portable flue gas analyser from Ametek Land measures the key parameters needed to understand and adjust the burner controls. Designed to deliver eight hours of battery operation, the Lancom 4 provides exceptional analytical performance, ideal for conventional and oxy-fuelled furnaces.
The Lancom 4 is integrated into a compact battery-powered unit and can measure up to eight gases simultaneously with nine separate sensors (including high and low CO). Simple to set up and easy to operate, the Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing, is adaptable to a wide variety of applications, and ensures a plant maintains full compliance with safety and emissions requirements.
Customisable to specific gas measurements and process stream conditions, a resilient stainless-steel probe extracts the gas sample, while advanced real-time processing techniques produce the highly accurate combustion and emissions calculations needed. A ceramic probe is available for high-temperature applications, such as those in the glass industry.
Global industry manager, Philippe Kerbois said, “The Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing and is adaptable to a wide variety of applications. Full compliance with safety and emissions requirements is critical, and the Lancom 4 utilises advanced real-time processing techniques to produce the highly accurate combustion and emissions calculations needed.”
The latest application note can be found at www.ametek-land.com/pressreleases/application-notes/glass-application-notes
For more information contact Ametek Land, land.enquiry@ametek.com
Further reading:
Dissolved oxygen and temperature measurement
Royce Water Systems
Temperature Measurement
Scan sensors and terminals are distributed in over 50 countries to the private and municipal water industries. The oxi::lyser is used in direct contact with water, and measures dissolved oxygen (DO) and temperature.
Read more...
Superior instrumentation for temperature measurement
GHM Messtechnik SA
Temperature Measurement
When sourcing instrumentation, an often overlooked factor is how companies within the same group can technically collaborate to supply a complete solution to meet a client’s requirement. Martens and Val.Co, members of the GHM Messtechnik group, do precisely that with their temperature measurement transducers and temperature probes.
Read more...
Smart sensor solution for food and beverage
Turck Banner
Temperature Measurement
Food safety acts have significantly impacted food manufacturers globally, with new regulations meant to ensure a safe food chain. Manufacturers are turning to smart sensors with remote temperature monitoring and data logging capabilities to help them identify food hazards quickly and avoid costly recalls.
Read more...
Wake frequency calculation online tool
WIKA Instruments
Temperature Measurement
WIKA now provides the wake frequency calculation for thermometer thermowells in a web-based version.
Read more...
Automated remote temperature monitoring to WHO standards
Temperature Measurement
Since 2008, Ikhaya Automation Systems has been delivering comprehensive temperature monitoring solutions. With a diverse range of use case scenarios ranging from industrial and commercial, to medical and pharmaceutical, remote temperature control enables businesses to keep their products under strict control, while complying with governing body regulations.
Read more...
Surface-mounted thermostat for maximum reliability
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
The Ex i version of Jumo’s exTherm S200 can be used directly in Zones 1 or 21, while additional thermowells allow use in Zone 0.
Read more...
Ratio pyrometer with video output
R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
The camera option can be used to stream a view of a process right into a control room to see what is happening at the exact instant a temperature event occurs.
Read more...
SMC has water cooling covered – anytime and anywhere
SMC Corporation South Africa
Temperature Measurement
Just as no two applications are identical, so too there is a variety of methods, and associated technologies to achieve the cooling required.
Read more...
Isolated temperature transmitter
Allpronix
Temperature Measurement
RTD and resistance input types have the added feature of accommodating a three-wire or four-wire configuration for higher accuracy.
Read more...
Thermal cameras with leading-edge technology
Comtest
Temperature Measurement
Fluke’s Ti401 and TiX501 Pro series thermal cameras have been fine-tuned to make it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to a problem’s root cause.
Read more...