UV-resistant enclosures

Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are both lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV resistant, enabling them to be installed indoors, and in outdoor areas in direct sunlight.
The new black 1590ZGRPBK family offers the same 18 sizes as the well-established and field-proven 1590ZGRP grey family. The new design offers better impact resistance, and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to house a PCB or other electrical equipment. The thick-walled design provides good thermal insulation as well as impact resistance.
The family is designed for use as instrument enclosures, electric, hydraulic or pneumatic control housings, electrical junction boxes or terminal wiring enclosures. The family of enclosures is ideal for housing equipment that use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other non-wired communication technologies, as the antennas can be safely positioned inside the enclosure without suffering signal attenuation.
Range of non-metallic enclosures Elen Enclosures
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products, each available in various sizes, layouts and materials.
JAYCOR specialises in the broad distribution of technology components with a strong focus on connectivity, delivering mission-critical products and services to industrial businesses in Africa. Its solutions ...
Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign.
The company says it is focused on developing and enhancing its special alloy and metals offering, and adding value through the delivery of quality products and exceptional service.