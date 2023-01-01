Industrial signal conditioning

Further reading:

Compact data acquisition module

Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Data acquisition and control system

TANDM Technologies News

...

Read more...

KPMs rotary consistency transmitter boosts pulp mill performance

Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks

Turck Banner Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

Video AI carrier board for Jetson modules

Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

Communication system installed at AMAK Mining

Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

Isolated transmitter with wide range of programmable inputs

Instrotech Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

New-generation oven tracker system

R&C Instrumentation Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

Value added by Heartbeat

Endress+Hauser South Africa Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

Barcode reader suited for wide fields of view

Omron Electronics Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

National Instruments’ CompactDAQ systems collect and deliver the data validation needed to meet test requirements at any distance and in any environment. These portable, customisable solutions are comprisedHBK’s PMX is a comprehensive data acquisition system that’s tailormade for the IoT. This accurate, reliable and flexible measurement instrument bridges the gap between ease of use and complex functionality,In today’s pulp and paper-making market place, consistency measurement is one of the most important ways to keep costs as low as possible without sacrificing quality or production throughput. KPM’s KC/5Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.The JetStream is a multi-channel video AI carrier board for Jetson modules. It provides dual HDMI and eight composite video inputs, allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed.The solution delivered to AMAK Mining includes a 1Gbps Wi-Fi network, real-time positioning system for people and equipment with evacuation system and rugged mine phones for workers.Configuration and field calibration are done via any Windows-based computer or tablet, running the user-friendly SmartView software which is available for download.Key features of EasyTrack3 include auto logger detection, more memory, on-board calibration data, a remote service diagnostics tool, slope markers, improved battery performance and automatic software language change.This Endress+Hauser technology provides enhanced measuring reliability and safety, higher efficiency in operation, productivity gains and compliance, and fewer unplanned shutdowns.Omron’s new MicroHAWK V440-F is ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area, as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.