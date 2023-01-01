Editor's Choice
Data Acquisition & Telemetry



Industrial signal conditioning

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Visit Stand B516 to view the range of ClipX modules, the interference-proof signal conditioning system. The ClipX has an accuracy class of 0,01 and an integrated calibration certificate. Available for single- or multi-channel applications, the accurate device adapts to the specific measurement task. The modules, which are suitable for manufacturing machines, test benches or production monitoring, are plug-and-play, making them easy to interconnect up to six devices in a modular setup.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 092 0920
Email: info@tandm.co.za
www: www.tandm.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about TANDM Technologies


Compact data acquisition module
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
National Instruments’ CompactDAQ systems collect and deliver the data validation needed to meet test requirements at any distance and in any environment. These portable, customisable solutions are comprised ...

Read more...
Data acquisition and control system
TANDM Technologies News
HBK’s PMX is a comprehensive data acquisition system that’s tailormade for the IoT. This accurate, reliable and flexible measurement instrument bridges the gap between ease of use and complex functionality, ...

Read more...
KPMs rotary consistency transmitter boosts pulp mill performance
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
In today’s pulp and paper-making market place, consistency measurement is one of the most important ways to keep costs as low as possible without sacrificing quality or production throughput. KPM’s KC/5 ...

Read more...
Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks
Turck Banner Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.

Read more...
Video AI carrier board for Jetson modules
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
The JetStream is a multi-channel video AI carrier board for Jetson modules. It provides dual HDMI and eight composite video inputs, allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed.

Read more...
Communication system installed at AMAK Mining
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
The solution delivered to AMAK Mining includes a 1Gbps Wi-Fi network, real-time positioning system for people and equipment with evacuation system and rugged mine phones for workers.

Read more...
Isolated transmitter with wide range of programmable inputs
Instrotech Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Configuration and field calibration are done via any Windows-based computer or tablet, running the user-friendly SmartView software which is available for download.

Read more...
New-generation oven tracker system
R&C Instrumentation Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Key features of EasyTrack3 include auto logger detection, more memory, on-board calibration data, a remote service diagnostics tool, slope markers, improved battery performance and automatic software language change.

Read more...
Value added by Heartbeat
Endress+Hauser South Africa Data Acquisition & Telemetry
This Endress+Hauser technology provides enhanced measuring reliability and safety, higher efficiency in operation, productivity gains and compliance, and fewer unplanned shutdowns.

Read more...
Barcode reader suited for wide fields of view
Omron Electronics Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Omron’s new MicroHAWK V440-F is ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area, as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.

Read more...











