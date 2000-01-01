Drives for all applications

The SINAMICS low-voltage drives range from 0,12 to 6840 kW and address a wide range of applications: from the most basic requirements up to the highest dynamic performance for multi-axis applications and machine tools. All devices can be seamlessly integrated into the overall automation landscape, have a standardised parameterisation and user-friendly operating concept. The digitalisation of SINAMICS low-voltage converters provides new insights and opportunities for further boosting the productivity of machines and plants. Join Siemens on Stand K507 to view the range.
SKF prediction model development successfully audited by DNV SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The SKF Generalised Bearing Life Model concept, and the process leading to extensions of its applicability to special bearing design features and materials, has been successfully audited by the independent certification body DNV.
Read more...Transportation ball screws in high demand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s transportation ball screws are in high demand for applications that do not require the finite precision of a ground ball screw, but must still reliably transmit linear loads, and provide high-speed, yet accurate, positioning.
Read more...Sweet success for Bosch Projects Bosch Projects
Motion Control & Drives
Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal.
Read more...SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.
Read more...An innovative alternative to mechanical seals Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
Read more...High efficiency electric motors for mining Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...
Read more...Industrial gearboxes for DRC mine SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
When a greenfields project for a major copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo required 55 conveyor drive packages and 25 spare industrial gear units for its underground in-plant and above-ground ...
Read more...Zero downtime application
Motion Control & Drives
FANUC’s Zero Down Time application (ZDT) is designed to eliminate downtime and enhance overall robot performance. While FANUC robots are highly reliable, manufacturers still need a solution to maximise ...