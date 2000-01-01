Services for lasting plant performance

As an industrial plant operator, maximum system productivity is a top priority. Minimum downtime and optimum use of staff and resources are key to long-term success in industry. Both Siemens’ efficient and cost-effective maintenance strategies for the entire product lifecycle and its qualified service experts help to ensure top plant performance for the long term – all thanks to its plant maintenance services. Visit Stand K507 to chat to a consultant.
Risk assessment and management
IT in Manufacturing
Why software and system risk assessment and management are essential for manufacturers, the benefits of risk management, how to conduct a risk assessment, and how to mitigate risk using an ERP solution.
Read more...Unlock the real business value behind the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
To be competitive today, businesses need to be more agile, efficient and proactive than ever, a feat that can only be successfully achieved using the enhanced intelligence that digital technologies can help to unlock.
Read more...Your perpetual digital journey Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
To harness the benefits of digital transformation, organisations must keep in mind that it is a continuous journey which presents both new opportunities and obstacles. Conversely, it cannot be a destination, but a road paved with evolving tactics, technology, and learning.
Read more...Unlocking value from data ABB South Africa (Motion)
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s digital technologies create vast quantities of data, which is where opportunities for improvement lie. However, much of it goes unused.
Read more...Bot workers are here - is South African business ready?
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence is the world’s hottest technology trend right now. However, there is another technology that is set to automate more mundane, tedious, and time-consuming tasks in just a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional methods.
Read more...Cybersecurity challenges around selling energy back to the grid
IT in Manufacturing
Utility providers are traditionally an attractive target for cybercriminals. With President Ramaphosa’s plans to expedite the ability for households and businesses to sell surplus electricity from rooftop solar panels into the national grid, the cybersecurity question must be raised.