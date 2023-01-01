Ultrasonic flowmeter range

Ultrasonic flowmeters are inferential meters that use ultrasonic technology to measure the velocity of an acoustically conductive liquid moving through it. There are two types of ultrasonic flow meter technologies: Doppler and transit time. In addition to inline and open channel models, ultrasonic meters are available as clamp-on solutions when contact with the measured fluid is not possible. This allows the meter to be installed without intrusion into the pipe. See the range of flowmeters on offer by visiting Stand E509.
Non-nuclear density measurement Morton Controls
Red Meters are changing the way industry measures density of slurries and dry bulk with its range of non-nuclear meters. Measurement data is shown in real time. Combined with software called Ruby, the ...
Accurate measurement of moisture Morton Controls
Harrer & Kassen GmbH is an expert in the field of microwave and NIR measuring techniques. HK provides the development and manufacturing of progressive, reliable and advanced instruments for moisture ...
Suspended solids and turbidity measurement
Quadbeam sensors provide a continuous and accurate measurement of suspended solids and turbidity. The sensor uses a four-beam measurement principle that self-compensates for common measurement errors ...
Economical globe control valve Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Superior performance in liquids and gaseous services is the hallmark of the Mascot GFlo Globe Control Valve. Maintenance of the GFlo Valve is easy, quick and economical. The spring cylinder actuated GFlo ...
Quarter-turn pneumatic actuator Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Habonim's unique quarter-turn COMPACT and POWER COMPACT actuators have delivered superior performance for the past 30 years. The actuators offer double the torque per size, much longer cycling before ...
Cost-effective U/S level transmitter Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Delta Mobrey's ultrasonic level transmitters are your cost-effective solution for reliable level measurement. The DMSP Series can be used for virtually all level measurements and are ideal for mounting ...
Flow monitoring Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Eletta has a strong reputation for producing flow monitors that are both robust and precise, and suitable for installation into rugged industrial environments. Eletta Flow is certified to ISO 9001 and ...
Smart pressure transmitter Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
APLISENS S.A. is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality process instrumentation. The PCE-28 intrinsically safe pressure transmitter has a range of 0-25 mbar up to 0-1000 bar, and can measure ...
Efficient control of fluids and gases Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Rotex Automation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality solenoid valves, caters to the needs of various industrial and commercial sectors. Its valves are designed to provide reliable and ...
Precision Mass process meters Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Precision Mass manufactures a wide range of pressure and temperature measurement instruments. Its comprehensive product line includes pressure gauges, differential pressure gauges, diaphragm seals, ...