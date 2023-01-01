Oval gear flowmeters

Further reading:

Non-nuclear density measurement

Morton Controls Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Accurate measurement of moisture

Morton Controls Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Suspended solids and turbidity measurement

Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Economical globe control valve

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Quarter-turn pneumatic actuator

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Cost-effective U/S level transmitter

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Flow monitoring

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Smart pressure transmitter

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Efficient control of fluids and gases

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Precision Mass process meters

Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM) Level Measurement & Control

...

Read more...

Red Meters are changing the way industry measures density of slurries and dry bulk with its range of non-nuclear meters. Measurement data is shown in real time. Combined with software called Ruby, theHarrer & Kassen GmbH is an expert in the field of microwave and NIR measuring techniques. HK provides the development and manufacturing of progressive, reliable and advanced instruments for moistureQuadbeam sensors provide a continuous and accurate measurement of suspended solids and turbidity. The sensor uses a four-beam measurement principle that self-compensates for common measurement errorsSuperior performance in liquids and gaseous services is the hallmark of the Mascot GFlo Globe Control Valve. Maintenance of the GFlo Valve is easy, quick and economical. The spring cylinder actuated GFloHabonim’s unique quarter-turn COMPACT and POWER COMPACT actuators have delivered superior performance for the past 30 years. The actuators offer double the torque per size, much longer cycling beforeDelta Mobrey’s ultrasonic level transmitters are your cost-effective solution for reliable level measurement. The DMSP Series can be used for virtually all level measurements and are ideal for mountingEletta has a strong reputation for producing flow monitors that are both robust and precise, and suitable for installation into rugged industrial environments. Eletta Flow is certified to ISO 9001 andAPLISENS S.A. is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality process instrumentation. The PCE-28 intrinsically safe pressure transmitter has a range of 0-25 mbar up to 0-1000 bar, and can measureRotex Automation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality solenoid valves, caters to the needs of various industrial and commercial sectors. Its valves are designed to provide reliable andPrecision Mass manufactures a wide range of pressure and temperature measurement instruments. Its comprehensive product line includes pressure gauges, differential pressure gauges, diaphragm seals,