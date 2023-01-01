Multi-functional documenting calibrator
Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The 227 series multi-functional documenting calibrator from Additel will be showcased on Stand J511. The instrument takes portability, functionality and accuracy to a whole new level, and packages it all into a unit with an intuitive colour touchscreen display. The system can source, simulate and measure pressure, temperature and electrical signals. HART and ATEX options are available.
For more information contact Ipsorex Measurement Services, +27 82 852 2101, gavin.vanrooy@ipsorex.com, www.ipsorex.com
Further reading:
High-accuracy automated pressure calibrator
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Additel 762 Automated Pressure Calibrator is unlike any other pressure calibrator on the market. This revolutionary product is a complete turnkey solution for automation of pressure calibration work ...
Read more...
Handheld pressure calibrator
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The 273Ex from Additel is an intrinsically safe handheld multifunctional pressure calibrator with an intuitive colour touchscreen interface. The unit features built-in quick test tasks and optional HART ...
Read more...
Drywell temperature calibrator
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Additel 875 Series Dry Well Calibrators, shown on Stand J511, combine excellent performance in stability, radial and axial uniformity. With a built in a self-calibration feature, the calibrator exhibits ...
Read more...
Single- and three-phase reference meter
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The MT320 from Zera is a lightweight and compact reference meter for on-site verification and calibration of single- or three-phase meters. Test voltage and current for the reference meter is either measured ...
Read more...
Multifunction process calibrator
QTEK Instrumentation & Calibration Solutions
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Beamex MC6-T combines a state-of-the-art temperature dry block with built-in multifunction process calibrator and communicator technology. It offers versatility that no other temperature calibrator ...
Read more...
Advanced digital pressure calibrator
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Additel’s 673 advanced digital pressure calibrators will redefine the way users will measure and calibrate pressure readings and devices. With wireless remote connectivity and microprocessor technology, ...
Read more...
The logical solution to oil and gas industry corrosion
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The consequences of corrosion in the oil and gas industry can be astronomical. The simple culprit is metal reacting with oxygen and moisture, degrading it back to its natural state.
Read more...
Assessing oxidation condition and lubricant refreshment in turbine oils
Wearcheck Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turbines are critical components of power plants and heavy industries. They are extremely expensive equipment and must operate reliably. In the case of heavy industry, downstream operation fully depends on its power generation. In the case of power plants, downtime implies production loss and penalties for contract non-compliance.
Read more...
Keeping the lights on
Schneider Electric South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing. Schneider Electric’s field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security and environmental monitoring, cooling, and software.
Read more...
Measuring forces at the detection limit
Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Calibrating multidimensional force sensors is considered the supreme discipline of measurement and testing technology. GTM Testing and Metrology in Hesse, Germany is taking multi-component calibration to the next level using PC-based control, EtherCAT and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.
Read more...