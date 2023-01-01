The 227 series multi-functional documenting calibrator from Additel will be showcased on Stand J511. The instrument takes portability, functionality and accuracy to a whole new level, and packages it all into a unit with an intuitive colour touchscreen display. The system can source, simulate and measure pressure, temperature and electrical signals. HART and ATEX options are available.

Further reading:

High-accuracy automated pressure calibrator

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

...

Read more...

Handheld pressure calibrator

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

...

Read more...

Drywell temperature calibrator

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

...

Read more...

Single- and three-phase reference meter

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

...

Read more...

Multifunction process calibrator

QTEK Instrumentation & Calibration Solutions Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

...

Read more...

Advanced digital pressure calibrator

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

...

Read more...

The logical solution to oil and gas industry corrosion

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Read more...

Assessing oxidation condition and lubricant refreshment in turbine oils

Wearcheck Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Read more...

Keeping the lights on

Schneider Electric South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Read more...

Measuring forces at the detection limit

Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Read more...

The Additel 762 Automated Pressure Calibrator is unlike any other pressure calibrator on the market. This revolutionary product is a complete turnkey solution for automation of pressure calibration workThe 273Ex from Additel is an intrinsically safe handheld multifunctional pressure calibrator with an intuitive colour touchscreen interface. The unit features built-in quick test tasks and optional HARTThe Additel 875 Series Dry Well Calibrators, shown on Stand J511, combine excellent performance in stability, radial and axial uniformity. With a built in a self-calibration feature, the calibrator exhibitsThe MT320 from Zera is a lightweight and compact reference meter for on-site verification and calibration of single- or three-phase meters. Test voltage and current for the reference meter is either measuredThe Beamex MC6-T combines a state-of-the-art temperature dry block with built-in multifunction process calibrator and communicator technology. It offers versatility that no other temperature calibratorAdditel’s 673 advanced digital pressure calibrators will redefine the way users will measure and calibrate pressure readings and devices. With wireless remote connectivity and microprocessor technology,The consequences of corrosion in the oil and gas industry can be astronomical. The simple culprit is metal reacting with oxygen and moisture, degrading it back to its natural state.Turbines are critical components of power plants and heavy industries. They are extremely expensive equipment and must operate reliably. In the case of heavy industry, downstream operation fully depends on its power generation. In the case of power plants, downtime implies production loss and penalties for contract non-compliance.Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing. Schneider Electric’s field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security and environmental monitoring, cooling, and software.Calibrating multidimensional force sensors is considered the supreme discipline of measurement and testing technology. GTM Testing and Metrology in Hesse, Germany is taking multi-component calibration to the next level using PC-based control, EtherCAT and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.