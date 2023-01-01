Editor's Choice
Wireless communication for control of moving machinery

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview Industrial Wireless

SMC has solved the problem of unreliable fieldbus communication via slip rings with its EX600-W wireless modules. The system uses two modules: a base unit where the hardwired fieldbus network connects, and a remote module that is connected to the moving part of the machine. Communication between the modules is wireless, via the 2,4 GHz ISM frequency band. Physical damage to the network cable or poor connections are no longer a problem since the cable-in-motion has been eliminated. Communication is encrypted keeping machines and data secure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 900 1233
Email: zasales@smcza.co.za
www: www.smcza.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SMC Corporation South Africa


