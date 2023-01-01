Wireless communication for control of moving machinery

SMC has solved the problem of unreliable fieldbus communication via slip rings with its EX600-W wireless modules. The system uses two modules: a base unit where the hardwired fieldbus network connects, and a remote module that is connected to the moving part of the machine. Communication between the modules is wireless, via the 2,4 GHz ISM frequency band. Physical damage to the network cable or poor connections are no longer a problem since the cable-in-motion has been eliminated. Communication is encrypted keeping machines and data secure.

The Rotronic Monitoring System is a modular system of hardware elements and web-based software. It provides maximum flexibility in installation and ensures readily available data. The data loggers recordFor more than 30 years, the IS1+ explosion-protected remote I/O systems from R. STAHL have been used for a wide range of process automation applications in Zone 1 and 2, and Division 1 and 2 environments.SMC’s next-generation compressed air management system, the AMS20/30/40/60 Series, can achieve reductions of up to 62% in compressed air consumption. The system addresses issues of energy wastage withUHF read/write heads from Pepperl+Fuchs are the perfect choice for all far-field applications requiring detection ranges of up to six metres.Automation and IIoT specialist SMC is actively addressing the need to reduce COemissions and cut energy consumption with the release of its latest innovation, the AMS20/30/40/60 Series compressed AirWhen selecting a 5-port solenoid valve for your application, there are many options to choose from and factors to consider.Forbes magazine’s rankings are the result of the most far-reaching and inclusive research conducted on employers on a global scale.Just as no two applications are identical, so too there is a variety of methods, and associated technologies to achieve the cooling required.The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options.Like the IoT, the IoV can – through intuitive technologies such as AI – anticipate a driver’s intent and provide communications and intelligence, realising a safer and optimised driving experience.