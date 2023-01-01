Allpronix will be showcasing the Rhosonics Non-Nuclear Slurry Density Meter (SDM) at Stand F501. The density meter helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges with ultrasonic technology, thereby providing a safer and cleaner work environment. Rhosonics SDM uses a non-intrusive ultrasonic sensor for real-time density measurement in all kinds of slurries, with high density levels and large pipe sizes, by measuring the acoustic impedance of a slurry.
Microwave blocked chute detector Allpronix
Level Measurement & Control
The Wadeco microwave sensor is a level switch consisting of a receiver and transmitter installed face to face. The microwave signal allows easy detection of blockages in chutes, bins and silos.
Mass Measurement
Interface’s load button cells are designed to provide the most accuracy in as little space as possible. Diameters range from 2,5 to 7,6 cm, with heights from 1 to 3,8 cm. The shaped load button has a ...
Mass Measurement
The Gems 3000 series pressure sensors are ideal for systems that require consistently high levels of performance, reliability and stability. The sputtered thin film diaphragm offers unbeatable price performance ...
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
FieldLogger is a versatile, powerful and cost-effective data logger handling analog, digital and other types of variables with high resolution and speed.
Mass Measurement
BMG’s bearings portfolio extends from precision miniature bearings used in machine tools and electronics applications to giant-size bearings that meet high demands in steel and mining. This range has ...
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The Novus N1050 is an advanced PID controller featuring a large, bright and easy-to-read multicolour 11-segment LCD display with clear status signalling.
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Allpronix Loop Calibrator measures and sources simultaneously – with an accuracy of 0,1% of the DC voltage range – for mA, mV, V, O, RTD and thermocouple calibration.