Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Mass Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Non-nuclear slurry density meter

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview Mass Measurement

Allpronix will be showcasing the Rhosonics Non-Nuclear Slurry Density Meter (SDM) at Stand F501. The density meter helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges with ultrasonic technology, thereby providing a safer and cleaner work environment. Rhosonics SDM uses a non-intrusive ultrasonic sensor for real-time density measurement in all kinds of slurries, with high density levels and large pipe sizes, by measuring the acoustic impedance of a slurry.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 9500
Fax: +27 11 794 9057
Email: sales@allpronix.com
www: www.allpronix.com
Articles: More information and articles about Allpronix


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Microwave blocked chute detector
Allpronix Level Measurement & Control
The Wadeco microwave sensor is a level switch consisting of a receiver and transmitter installed face to face. The microwave signal allows easy detection of blockages in chutes, bins and silos.

Read more...
Interface force measurement
Action Instruments SA Mass Measurement
Interface’s load button cells are designed to provide the most accuracy in as little space as possible. Diameters range from 2,5 to 7,6 cm, with heights from 1 to 3,8 cm. The shaped load button has a ...

Read more...
High-performance compact pressure sensors
Transducer Technology Mass Measurement
The Gems 3000 series pressure sensors are ideal for systems that require consistently high levels of performance, reliability and stability. The sputtered thin film diaphragm offers unbeatable price performance ...

Read more...
Industrial multichannel data logger
Allpronix Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
FieldLogger is a versatile, powerful and cost-effective data logger handling analog, digital and other types of variables with high resolution and speed.

Read more...
New series of metric roller bearings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Mass Measurement
BMG’s bearings portfolio extends from precision miniature bearings used in machine tools and electronics applications to giant-size bearings that meet high demands in steel and mining. This range has ...

Read more...
New 120 GHz radar sensor from Allpronix
Allpronix Sensors & Transducers
The device boasts a measuring range of up to 100 metres and a radar resolution of 0,01 mm over a distance of 50 metres, or 0,1 mm over 100 metres.

Read more...
PID controller with multicolour LCD
Allpronix Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The Novus N1050 is an advanced PID controller featuring a large, bright and easy-to-read multicolour 11-segment LCD display with clear status signalling.

Read more...
Isolated temperature transmitter
Allpronix Temperature Measurement
RTD and resistance input types have the added feature of accommodating a three-wire or four-wire configuration for higher accuracy.

Read more...
Electromagnetic flowmeter ideal for water quality control
Allpronix Flow Measurement & Control
The measuring accuracy of the Almag-4000 is uninfluenced by physical parameters such as the process medium, temperature, pressure, viscosity and density.

Read more...
Loop calibrator for multiple parameters
Allpronix Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Allpronix Loop Calibrator measures and sources simultaneously – with an accuracy of 0,1% of the DC voltage range – for mA, mV, V, O, RTD and thermocouple calibration.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved