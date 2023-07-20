WearCheck training courses boost investment into condition monitoring

April 2023 News

Shesby Chabaya (centre) of WearCheck Zimbabwe conducted oil analysis training for a team from Masimba, Zimbabwe.

“For the best return on your money, pour your purse into your head,” were the wise words of Benjamin Franklin, the founder of the USA, in the 18th century, little knowing that they would still be highly relevant over 300 years later.

Over several decades, condition monitoring specialist company WearCheck has witnessed many clients gaining enhanced return on their investment into the company’s condition monitoring programmes, when the maintenance staff at the coalface undergo proper training.

Steven Lumley, technical manager at WearCheck, oversees the ongoing development of the training schedule, which has been refined over the last 20+ years.

“As the technology used in the wide range of our testing services is continuously being upgraded and enhanced to accommodate innovation, it is necessary for all players to learn about the upgraded capabilities of the asset management techniques on a regular basis,” he says.

“It is for this reason that we highly recommend that maintenance personnel attend courses which are relevant to their area of operation, to ensure that their knowledge and understanding of the different condition monitoring technology is as advanced as the technology itself.

“Our courses are aimed at staff operating at various levels within a company, from basic oil sampling techniques all the way up to CAT IV, and everything in between. Delegates can earn CPD (continuing professional development) points when they complete many of WearCheck’s courses.”

WearCheck offers other on-site courses on request: WearCheck Customised – oil analysis for workshop technicians (full day).

For more details on course content and prices, please view Training at www.wearcheck.co.za. To book one of these courses, contact Michelle van Dyk at training@wearcheck.co.za or call +27 82 381 3321.

Mobius courses at WearCheck

WearCheck has been an accredited training partner for the internationally acclaimed Mobius Institute since 2015. Mobius courses lead to accredited certification for asset reliability practitioners, condition monitoring specialists, and precision maintenance technicians.

Pricing for Mobius courses is as follows

(excl. VAT):

• Classroom Training

CAT1 – R15 706,17

CAT2 – R18 481, 74

CAT3 – R22 592, 65

Precision Alignment – R10 034, 44

Precision Balancing – R10 034, 44

• Online Training (Four Months)

CAT1 – R20 890, 61

CAT2 – R24 258, 81

CAT3 – R27 490, 72

Contact Louis Peacock to book a Mobius course with WearCheck, at louis@wearcheckrs.com or on +27 82 494 9461. More details are available at https://www.wearcheck.co.za/training/mobius-training.html

All Mobius courses are presented at various venues throughout Africa. All courses can be presented online or on site at customers’ premises for a minimum of seven delegates. For on-site training, there may be an additional charge for the lecturer’s travel and accommodation.

