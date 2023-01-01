Dissolved oxygen and temperature measurement

April 2023 Temperature Measurement

Scan sensors and terminals are distributed in over 50 countries to the private and municipal water industries.

The oxi::lyser (branded as s::can oxi::lyser) is used in direct contact with water, and measures dissolved oxygen (DO) and temperature. It needs minimal calibration and very little maintenance. The oxilyser does not need a minimum flow to produce accurate readings, and integrates the temperature measurement for online correction.

The sensing element, which uses the principle of fluorescence for oxygen measurement, is resistant to direct sunlight exposure. It can be cleaned automatically with compressed air to ensure fouling is kept to a minimum.

The simple plug connection provides power supply and data communication. The oxi::lyser is then connected to a scan terminal and is ready for use. The ‘plug & measure’ principle avoids complex installation procedures on-site and not only saves time during initial operation but also reduces avoidable errors. The optimised design eliminates all moving parts in contact with the water. This dramatically reduces failures and maintenance. As it uses standardised mounting devices, installation is quick and effortless, either submersed (in-situ) or in a flow-through setup (bypass, monitoring station).

Applications include early warning systems in raw water quality, aquaculture/aqua farming, and the online control of aeration basins for the removal of biological carbon and nitrogen.

Features include:

• No expensive consumables such as electrolytes, membranes or caps needed.

• Scan plug & measure.

• Easy installation.

• Measuring principle: optical / fluorescence.

• Multiparameter sensor.

• Ideal for surface water, groundwater, drinking water, & wastewater.

Other features include long-term stability; virtually maintenance-free; factory pre-calibration; automatic cleaning with compressed air; mounting and measurement directly in the media (in-situ) or in bypass; no flow necessary, and operation via scan terminals and scan software.

For more information contact Royce Water Systems +27 11 403 2247,enquiries@roycewater.co.za, www.roycewater.co.za

Credit(s)

Royce Water Systems





