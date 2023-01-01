Live factory monitoring system
African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
Motion Control & Drives
MT-LINKi is a live monitoring tool for the factory floor. It allows a user to monitor operations remotely via notifications of alarms, thus reducing potential downtime. It also allows analysis of machine performance data to enable streamlining of production and machining operations. This use of IoT enables more efficient factory production. The combination of the world’s definitive CNC and advanced monitoring software transitions a factory floor into industry 4.0. Visit Stand G501 to chat to a consultant.
For more information contact FANUC South Africa, +27 11 392 3610, sales@fanuc.co.za, https://fanuc.co.za
