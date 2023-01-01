Vibration diagnostics in the field

The VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two additional inputs can be used to collect further information relevant to condition monitoring, such as speed and temperature. The VSE is perfect for simple retrofitting of a vibration monitoring system to an existing installation, significantly reducing time, space and cost of installation. See the product showcased on Stand B501.
Ultra-compact high resolution code reader Omron Electronics
OMRON's MicroHAWK range has been expanded with the V440-F, a barcode reader that achieves high-volume, high-speed reading of the smallest codes. This field-configurable barcode reader is able to read ...
Length and speed measurement Atlas Industrial Systems
Atlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form of ...
Supporting workers with manual processes ifm - South Africa
In today’s automation world, ensuring the quality of manual work steps is a challenge compared to digitalised processes. With ifm’s new worker assistance system, quality assurance is easily achieved and costly complaints can be prevented.
Manual assembly training engineer system ifm - South Africa
IFM mate stands for 'manual assembly training engineer' and is a reliable companion and guide for all manual assembly tasks. The recording system can cater for both simple and complex tasks, and a consistently ...
Sensors for pulp and paper applications Gail Norton Instrumentation
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...
Optical label slot sensor for labels Turck Banner
When automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed is critical. The solution from Turck Banner is the cost-effective SLE3 optical label sensor, which is placed early in the labelling process, at the point where labels are pulled from the roll.
Non-stop transmission of digital sensor signals ifm - South Africa
The decentralised DI modules from ifm serve as a gateway between binary sensors and the fieldbus. This means that binary switching signals in the field can be transmitted directly via the fieldbus. No further transmission systems are needed in the fieldbus topology.
Power supply directly in the field ifm - South Africa
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, increasingly larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be ...