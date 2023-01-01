Six-axis robotic system

Stäubli designs a unique range of SCARA robots, collaborative robots, and mobile robot systems that offers a host of advantages: compact size, broad work envelope, high speed and precision, ability to withstand all types of environments, and above all, the flexibility to adapt to a wide variety of tasks. The TX2 six-axis robots deliver increased dexterity and flexibility. They allow maximum utilisation of cell workspace and are ideal for use in handling, machine tending, assembly, testing, packaging, filling, cutting, washing, deburring, and polishing. Visit Stand L503 to view the range.

