Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact edge PC

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

The EPC 15XX PLCnext Edge PC provides extended functionality for full IT/OT convergence. The system offers a monitoring or data analysis solution that enables data interpretation through simple dashboards. WLAN provides network connectivity, and the choice of Node-RED, InfluxDB Chronograf, or Docker are administered locally. Data is exchanged between PLCnext Engineer and Node-RED in a user-friendly way. Visit Stand E517 to view the product.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Think neo – a new world of process control
Siemens South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Control technology is crucial for gaining a competitive edge in the process industry. Enter SIMATIC PCS neo: the innovative ground-breaking process control system by Siemens, completely rethought, and ...

Read more...
PLC with integrated cloud services
Vision Automation PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Unistream Cloud series PLCs with built-in, no-cost cloud services are an industry first. Each UniStream Cloud PLC is supplied with a pre-paid five-year Start-up Subscription plan with no monthly subscription ...

Read more...
Loop Signatures 17 - How to make a bad valve into a good valve.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
People often have little realisation as to how badly a faulty valve can affect the performance of the control of the loop. So how can one make a real valve with its problems into a perfect valve? The answer is simple. One makes use of a technique called cascade control, whereby a second controller is used to control the flow of fluid through the valve.

Read more...
Combining real-time I/O sensing with control
Opto Africa Holdings PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
With reliability, innovation, and quality as its benchmarks, Opto Africa provides products that combine real-time I/O sensing and control with the connectivity many of today’s projects require. These ...

Read more...
Automation technology for PLCnext
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
PLCnext Technology is the ecosystem for industrial automation consisting of open hardware, modular engineering software, a global community, and a digital software marketplace. Using the broad portfolio ...

Read more...
It’s time to simulate
Siemens South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Siemens’ simulation for automation is your ideal gateway to the digital transformation. Thanks to this modular portfolio, companies can approach simulation step by step, focus on the areas that are most ...

Read more...
New IoT device to enhance industrial automation systems
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Industrial Shields has partnered with Weidmuller to develop Weidos, a micro-PLC designed to increase the efficiency and productivity of industrial automation systems. The microcontroller design is based ...

Read more...
New all-in-one controller
Stock Electronics PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The new XL Prime all-in-one controller from Horner is the upgrade to the highly functional XL Series. The controller features an 800x480 TFT touchscreen display with five programmable function keys. A ...

Read more...
Emerson to automate ethane cracker
Emerson Automation Solutions PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Emerson is to provide automation technologies, software and analytics from its Plantweb digital ecosystem for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project, a world-scale integrated polymers facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Read more...
Case history 186: Don’t always trust valve position feedback signals
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
I recently encountered an interesting problem in a minerals recovery processing plant. The loop in question was a gas flow control to a burner. The operators reported that the loop cycled badly in automatic, and was very difficult to control manually. The C&I technicians had tried all sorts of tunings without any improvement.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved