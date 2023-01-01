Compact edge PC

The EPC 15XX PLCnext Edge PC provides extended functionality for full IT/OT convergence. The system offers a monitoring or data analysis solution that enables data interpretation through simple dashboards. WLAN provides network connectivity, and the choice of Node-RED, InfluxDB Chronograf, or Docker are administered locally. Data is exchanged between PLCnext Engineer and Node-RED in a user-friendly way. Visit Stand E517 to view the product.

Further reading:

Think neo – a new world of process control

Siemens South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

PLC with integrated cloud services

Vision Automation PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

Loop Signatures 17 - How to make a bad valve into a good valve.

Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Read more...

Combining real-time I/O sensing with control

Opto Africa Holdings PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

Automation technology for PLCnext

Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

It’s time to simulate

Siemens South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

New IoT device to enhance industrial automation systems

PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

New all-in-one controller

Stock Electronics PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

...

Read more...

Emerson to automate ethane cracker

Emerson Automation Solutions PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Read more...

Case history 186: Don’t always trust valve position feedback signals

Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Read more...

Control technology is crucial for gaining a competitive edge in the process industry. Enter SIMATIC PCS neo: the innovative ground-breaking process control system by Siemens, completely rethought, andUnistream Cloud series PLCs with built-in, no-cost cloud services are an industry first. Each UniStream Cloud PLC is supplied with a pre-paid five-year Start-up Subscription plan with no monthly subscriptionPeople often have little realisation as to how badly a faulty valve can affect the performance of the control of the loop. So how can one make a real valve with its problems into a perfect valve? The answer is simple. One makes use of a technique called cascade control, whereby a second controller is used to control the flow of fluid through the valve.With reliability, innovation, and quality as its benchmarks, Opto Africa provides products that combine real-time I/O sensing and control with the connectivity many of today’s projects require. ThesePLCnext Technology is the ecosystem for industrial automation consisting of open hardware, modular engineering software, a global community, and a digital software marketplace. Using the broad portfolioSiemens’ simulation for automation is your ideal gateway to the digital transformation. Thanks to this modular portfolio, companies can approach simulation step by step, focus on the areas that are mostIndustrial Shields has partnered with Weidmuller to develop Weidos, a micro-PLC designed to increase the efficiency and productivity of industrial automation systems. The microcontroller design is basedThe new XL Prime all-in-one controller from Horner is the upgrade to the highly functional XL Series. The controller features an 800x480 TFT touchscreen display with five programmable function keys. AEmerson is to provide automation technologies, software and analytics from its Plantweb digital ecosystem for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project, a world-scale integrated polymers facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.I recently encountered an interesting problem in a minerals recovery processing plant. The loop in question was a gas flow control to a burner. The operators reported that the loop cycled badly in automatic, and was very difficult to control manually. The C&I technicians had tried all sorts of tunings without any improvement.