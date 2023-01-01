Editor's Choice
News



SAIMC

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview News

The SAIMC NPC is committed to the success of its members. In doing so, it continues looking for ways to advance standards in the field of automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control, creating awareness about automation amongst young people and recognition for automation at all levels. Visit SAIMC at Stand A502 to enquire about membership, apply for professional registration and interact with the knowledgeable SAIMC team about industry issues.

For more information contact SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control), +27 11 312 2445, ina@saimc.co.za, www.saimc.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


