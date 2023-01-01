MESA Africa (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) is the African Chapter of MESA International, a global non-profit organisation focused on education and networking around smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing. The members are a global community of manufacturers, producers, industry leaders and solution providers who are focused on improving operations management capabilities through the effective application of technology solutions and best practices. MESA Africa is an Advisory Council to the SAIMC. To enquire about membership, events, or to simply interact with the MESA Africa team, visit Stand A502.
Steinmüller Africa to empower local community
Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.
Reaching sustainable development goals
Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of Distributed Power Africa and the French utility company, EDF.
Mining raises its game
While the mining industry contributes significantly to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product GDP, the full economic impact is actually much greater.
Welcome to AATF 2023
We are delighted to welcome you to Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023! It’s been a four-year hiatus and we are excited to provide a live event once again for this important industry sector.
Retail savings bonds
Retail Savings Bonds are designed to be accessible for the public to invest money and earn guaranteed returns at no cost. The National Treasury provides three different types of RSA Retail Savings Bonds: ...
Compact and rugged industrial cellular routers Throughput Technologies
Westermo has expanded its range of industrial cellular routers designed to provide resilient data communications for remote sites. The Merlin 4400 series of compact and rugged LTE routers offer high-speed ...
Laser level transmitter for all mediums ABB South Africa
ABB’s LLT100 is a laser level transmitter for any solids or liquids. The LLT100 enables 30 m measuring distance for liquid, 100 m for solids, and can also be used for positioning applications over a distance ...