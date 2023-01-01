Superior instrumentation for temperature measurement
April 2023
Temperature Measurement
When sourcing instrumentation, an often overlooked factor is how companies within the same group can technically collaborate to supply a complete solution to meet a client’s requirement. According to Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa. Martens and Val.Co, both members of the GHM Messtechnik group of companies, do precisely that with their temperature measurement transducers and temperature probes.
“The MU125 temperature measuring transducer from Martens has the capacity to integrate the Val.Co Thermo VST temperature probe into its functionality,” said Grobler. “The joint technical expertise from both companies enables us to not only customise instrumentation to a client’s specified requirement, but also ensure that the instrument gives a high-quality performance while remaining the most cost-effective solution available. The transducer and probe are suited for use across all industries where temperature measurement is required.”
The Martens MU125 converts a temperature measurement value or resistance measurement value from various sensors to a current signal of 4 .. 20 mA. The universal configurability of the measuring inputs reduces the stock requirement for various applications. It has a universal input for PT100, PT1000, thermocouple, NTC and resistance measurement value. The zero point and limit value can be adjusted via trim potentiometers on the front. The 12,5 mm housing width enables space saving in the switch cabinet.
Val.Co’s compatible Thermo VST temperature probe offers temperature sensors in compact executions for a simple and efficient control, measurement and monitoring of temperature in industrial and OEM applications. It is compact and rugged, easy to install, and gives a maximum operating pressure of 50 bar with a minimum IP65 degree of protection. It is available with sensors PT100, PT1000, PTC and NTC.
“The inter-group collaboration on technology interconnectivity offers all the qualities one would expect from a single source of supply in terms of technical support and servicing. The GHM Group of companies is renowned for its Centres of Excellence and technical innovation across the board, so it would make sense for the customer to benefit from the technical collaboration which delivers the German standard of high-quality instrumentation that is associated with our group of companies,” concluded Grobler.
