Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Security first at VEGA

April 2023 Level Measurement & Control

VEGA, the Black Forest manufacturer of level, switching and pressure instrumentation, is on a security mission. In January 2023, it delivered to its customers what is unquestionably the world’s first level sensor with built-in cybersecurity features. With this new development VEGA wants to send a strong message, namely that it recognises the increasing threat of cyber criminality in industry and is taking action to combat it.

From the outside, you would not see anything different or unusual. The VEGAPULS 6X radar sensor, together with its documentation, fits perfectly into its tailor-made carton which, at the end of the packaging line, gets its shipping label, addressed for example to a chemical company in northern Hesse, Germany. But what the customer receives is something quite different from all the other level sensors previously available in the market. For the first time ever, this sensor comes with cyber protection as an integral component. It was developed in compliance with Industrial Cyber Security Standard IEC 62443-4-2 and thus meets the highest standards currently implemented in the process industry.

“Being able to use secure measurement data at all times is now one of the most important requirements of our customers,” says Florian Burgert, who was involved in the conception of the universal level sensor from the very beginning. “We hear this from customers in almost every industrial sector. For truly extensive security, not only does the production system as a whole have to be secure, but all the built-in components as well. Everything must comply with the standards.”

Especially when it comes to cybersecurity, plant operators want equipment they can depend on in order to stay one step ahead of the latest threats. And now VEGA does not want to rest on its laurels after having developed one instrument in compliance with IEC 62443. With its certification as a guide, the company plans to develop future products in accordance with all existing security requirements right from the start. Protective measures will be consistently expanded to create a reliable basis for secure plant operation in the future.

For more information contact Miguel Petersen, VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, miguel.petersen@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The ultimate outdoor sensing solution
Turck Banner Level Measurement & Control
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a new long-range model. This sensor can accurately recognise and measure targets up to 25 m away, which is a 10 m increase over previous models.

Read more...
Bluetooth-enabled radar level transmitter
Emerson Automation Solutions Level Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 3408 Level Transmitter, a non-contacting radar device designed to optimise ease of use at every touchpoint, leading to increased site and worker safety, and enhanced plant performance.

Read more...
When every centimetre counts
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice
A pressure transmitter from VEGA measures water level exactly to the centimetre, and is an important component of the safety system of the Schlegeis reservoir in Austria.

Read more...
The best detectors on the market
Mecosa Level Measurement & Control
Berthold specialises in radiometric measurements, and provides solutions for density, point level, continuous level and multiphase/density profiles.

Read more...
New guided radar level transmitters
Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
KROHNE has introduced four new additions to the OPTIFLEX series of guided radar level transmitters. Each device is designed for specific areas of application in a very wide range of industries.

Read more...
Clean and colourful
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
VEGA has now completed its measurement technology portfolio for hygiene-sensitive processes with two new compact instrument series comprising pressure sensors and level switches.

Read more...
Multiparameter probe and logger
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control
Conductivity is a good indicator of water cleanliness and an important parameter in the supply of drinking water.

Read more...
Robust and reliable level monitor
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Level Measurement & Control
With its auto-calibration feature, point level measurement is detected reliably and with long-term stability.

Read more...
6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
The new radar level sensor VEGAPULS 6X is the result of 30 years of experience and over one million sensors in use worldwide.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser relaunches 80 GHz radar sensors
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
Increased safety and productivity, combined in one easy-to-use radar measuring device, makes for a new device generation to meet individual customer requirements.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved