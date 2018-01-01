Emerson to automate ethane cracker

Emerson is to provide automation technologies, software and analytics from its Plantweb digital ecosystem for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project, a world-scale integrated polymers facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. The total installed cost of the project is expected to be $8,5 billion and is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and a subsidiary of QatarEnergy. Operations are expected to begin in 2026.
Designed using the latest greenhouse gas emissions reduction technology, the project aims to have 25% lower emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe. It includes a 2080 KTA ethane cracker, as well as two 1000 KTA high density polyethylene units. The Golden Triangle Polymers Project is among the world’s largest ethane crackers, leveraging Emerson’s digital automation technologies, software and expertise to promote safer, smarter and more sustainable operations.
Emerson will deliver integrated process control and safety systems that leverage advanced predictive technologies to reduce operational complexity and minimise project risk through its DeltaV distributed control and safety instrumented systems, and its Rosemount gas analyser and chromatograph solutions. The project also leverages Emerson’s Mimic and AspenTech HYSYS simulation software for operator training, energy management, safety analysis and operational optimisation. Emerson’s AgileOps operations management software and alarm management services will help staff monitor and maintain safety, alarms, and the control system to drive improved process and operational integrity.
Emerson has launched a pressure-reducing regulator specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions.
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.
Purdue University is using global software and Emerson’s advanced digital technologies to automate its Nanogrid House, a living lab for energy-efficient home research.
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 3408 Level Transmitter, a non-contacting radar device designed to optimise ease of use at every touchpoint, leading to increased site and worker safety, and enhanced plant performance.
OEM machine builders and operations personnel at end user production plants know how their systems work, and often have a good sense of what they perceive to be the best ways to run things. Yet these users could benefit from some detailed, real-time, and data-backed guidance showing them how to improve efficiency, remove bottlenecks, and save energy.
Emerson has combined its comprehensive power expertise and renewable energy capabilities into the Ovation Green portfolio to help power generation companies meet the needs of customers navigating the transition to green energy generation and storage.
Case history 186: Don't always trust valve position feedback signals
I recently encountered an interesting problem in a minerals recovery processing plant. The loop in question was a gas flow control to a burner. The operators reported that the loop cycled badly in automatic, and was very difficult to control manually. The C&I technicians had tried all sorts of tunings without any improvement.