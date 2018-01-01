Emerson to automate ethane cracker

From left: Joe Herink, president and CEO of Scallon Controls, Ron Martin, president Americas for Emerson’s global sales, Keven Dunphy, vice president and general manager of Emerson’s measurement solutions.

Emerson is to provide automation technologies, software and analytics from its Plantweb digital ecosystem for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project, a world-scale integrated polymers facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. The total installed cost of the project is expected to be $8,5 billion and is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and a subsidiary of QatarEnergy. Operations are expected to begin in 2026.

Designed using the latest greenhouse gas emissions reduction technology, the project aims to have 25% lower emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe. It includes a 2080 KTA ethane cracker, as well as two 1000 KTA high density polyethylene units. The Golden Triangle Polymers Project is among the world’s largest ethane crackers, leveraging Emerson’s digital automation technologies, software and expertise to promote safer, smarter and more sustainable operations.

Emerson will deliver integrated process control and safety systems that leverage advanced predictive technologies to reduce operational complexity and minimise project risk through its DeltaV distributed control and safety instrumented systems, and its Rosemount gas analyser and chromatograph solutions. The project also leverages Emerson’s Mimic and AspenTech HYSYS simulation software for operator training, energy management, safety analysis and operational optimisation. Emerson’s AgileOps operations management software and alarm management services will help staff monitor and maintain safety, alarms, and the control system to drive improved process and operational integrity.

